BANGKOK: Direct investment in Thailand’s hotel sector reached B10.7 billion in the first half of 2017, according to JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group. The figure is attributed to four major transactions, comprising five hotels in Bangkok and Pattaya.

Wednesday 2 August 2017, 11:00AM

“As a comparison, 2016’s full-year investment volume was only B 9.6bn,” noted Mike Batchelor, Head of Investment Sales Asia, JLL Hotels and Hospitality Group.

“The robust investment activity recorded in the first half reflects investors’ continued appetite for hospitality assets in Thailand and confidence in the long-term outlook for the country’s tourism industry.”

“Buyers comprised of both domestic and regional investors, with the latest hotel acquisitions being made by Carlton Hotel Group and Hotel 81, both from Singapore. This reaffirms Thailand’s position as one of the region’s most attractive hotel investment destinations,” Mr Batchelor added.

In June, JLL facilitated Hotel 81’s acquisition of the Premier Inn portfolio, including two hotels in Bangkok and Pattaya. With a collective key count of 388, the portfolio marks Hotel 81’s first venture into the Thai market. Hotel 81 has appointed Travelodge to manage both hotels on its behalf.

“The portfolio was the first overseas transaction made by the buyer, Hotel 81, the largest owner of hotels in Singapore. The seller, Whitbread, is also the largest owner of hotels in the UK. We were able to facilitate cross-border transactions, resulting in the movement of capital between regions,” said Chakkrit Paul Chakrabandhu Na Ayudhya, Senior Vice President, Investment Sales, JLL Hotels and Hospitality Group.

In May, Carlton Hotel Group of Singapore acquired a hotel development project in Bangkok. Situated at the corner of Sukhumvit Rd Soi 27, the property comprises 2 rai, 2 ngan and 34.3 square wah of freehold land and a partial 34-storey hotel development.

JLL Hotels and Hospitality Group represented the seller, Bangkok Management Company Limited, a subsidiary of Principal Capital Public Company Limited in the B2.4bn transaction. Planned for completion in 2019, the 342-key hotel is expected to carry the Carlton Hotel brand.

“The acquisition by Singapore-based Carlton Hotel Group has been the largest hotel deal publicly announced in Thailand,” Karan Khanijou, Senior Vice President, Investment Sales, JLL Hotels and Hospitality Group, explained.

“Given that no hotels of a significant size have been traded on the main Sukhumvit Rd, this deal has also set a new benchmark price.”

The other two hotels sold in the first half of 2017 include Bangkok Edition Boutique Hotel and Swissotel Nai Lert Park in Bangkok. While the acquisition of the latter was announced in 2016, the transaction was only completed this year.

JLL expects 2017’s full-year hotel investment volume in Thailand to reach over B14bn by the end of 2017.

Last year, more than 10 hotels and hospitality assets were sold in Bangkok and the major provincial destinations of Thailand, including Phuket, with a combined value of B9.6bn. Of these, five assets were sold by JLL Hotels and Hospitality in Bangkok, Phuket, Samui, Sri Racha and Chiang Rai.