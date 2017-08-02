Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Thailand’s hotel investment volume exceeds B10bn

BANGKOK: Direct investment in Thailand’s hotel sector reached B10.7 billion in the first half of 2017, according to JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group. The figure is attributed to four major transactions, comprising five hotels in Bangkok and Pattaya.

tourism, economics,

The Phuket News

Wednesday 2 August 2017, 11:00AM

“As a comparison, 2016’s full-year investment volume was only B 9.6bn,” noted Mike Batchelor, Head of Investment Sales Asia, JLL Hotels and Hospitality Group.

“The robust investment activity recorded in the first half reflects investors’ continued appetite for hospitality assets in Thailand and confidence in the long-term outlook for the country’s tourism industry.”

“Buyers comprised of both domestic and regional investors, with the latest hotel acquisitions being made by Carlton Hotel Group and Hotel 81, both from Singapore. This reaffirms Thailand’s position as one of the region’s most attractive hotel investment destinations,” Mr Batchelor added.

In June, JLL facilitated Hotel 81’s acquisition of the Premier Inn portfolio, including two hotels in Bangkok and Pattaya. With a collective key count of 388, the portfolio marks Hotel 81’s first venture into the Thai market. Hotel 81 has appointed Travelodge to manage both hotels on its behalf.

“The portfolio was the first overseas transaction made by the buyer, Hotel 81, the largest owner of hotels in Singapore. The seller, Whitbread, is also the largest owner of hotels in the UK. We were able to facilitate cross-border transactions, resulting in the movement of capital between regions,” said Chakkrit Paul Chakrabandhu Na Ayudhya, Senior Vice President, Investment Sales, JLL Hotels and Hospitality Group.

In May, Carlton Hotel Group of Singapore acquired a hotel development project in Bangkok. Situated at the corner of Sukhumvit Rd Soi 27, the property comprises 2 rai, 2 ngan and 34.3 square wah of freehold land and a partial 34-storey hotel development.

JLL Hotels and Hospitality Group represented the seller, Bangkok Management Company Limited, a subsidiary of Principal Capital Public Company Limited in the B2.4bn transaction. Planned for completion in 2019, the 342-key hotel is expected to carry the Carlton Hotel brand.

“The acquisition by Singapore-based Carlton Hotel Group has been the largest hotel deal publicly announced in Thailand,” Karan Khanijou, Senior Vice President, Investment Sales, JLL Hotels and Hospitality Group, explained.

“Given that no hotels of a significant size have been traded on the main Sukhumvit Rd, this deal has also set a new benchmark price.”

The other two hotels sold in the first half of 2017 include Bangkok Edition Boutique Hotel and Swissotel Nai Lert Park in Bangkok. While the acquisition of the latter was announced in 2016, the transaction was only completed this year.

JLL expects 2017’s full-year hotel investment volume in Thailand to reach over B14bn by the end of 2017.

Last year, more than 10 hotels and hospitality assets were sold in Bangkok and the major provincial destinations of Thailand, including Phuket, with a combined value of B9.6bn. Of these, five assets were sold by JLL Hotels and Hospitality in Bangkok, Phuket, Samui, Sri Racha and Chiang Rai.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Construction of Phuket coastal view eyesore resort ordered to stop

Take a look on the Hill from Kata and over to Rawai how they building there, But the most Corrupt Office in Phuket are Kata Municipality. How can th...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong taxis to go? Surfing competition and a boat collision || August 1

Well about bloody time ! Just last night I tried to park my motor bike and was told 3 times "you can't park there, it is for tuk tuks" a...(Read More)

Phuket muscles in on Patong taxi, tuk-tuk drivers over parking spaces

Timothy, you may well disagree with some of my comments and I wholeheartedly respect your right to do so. I have certainly disagreed with many comment...(Read More)

Angry vendors file complaint over Phuket Floating Market flop

These vendors need to grow up, they made a poor business decision based on false promises, they only have themselves to blame, nobody owes them a succ...(Read More)

Construction of Phuket coastal view eyesore resort ordered to stop

I agree wholeheartedly with GregoryJCS, but then Thailand has no real planning laws and as far as aesthetics are concerned they do not even know what ...(Read More)

Login game premier league competition

where are the teams? thxs m8 ...(Read More)

Out of control Phuket cement truck kills woman, injures child, driver flees scene

Perhaps the company should not pay them ( Driver) by the load?! Horst...(Read More)

Angry vendors file complaint over Phuket Floating Market flop

I see the floating market is no more and it looks like the buildings are being dismantled...(Read More)

Phuket muscles in on Patong taxi, tuk-tuk drivers over parking spaces

Let us not forget the physical assaults on tourists by the tuk tuk mafia just out of view of the safety cameras in Patong also...(Read More)

Phuket muscles in on Patong taxi, tuk-tuk drivers over parking spaces

How about all drivers who break the rules more than twice have their tyres deflated and all drivers who break the rules more than five times have a ty...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.