MOTOGP: The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) announced yesterday (June 5) that it had reached an agreement with commercial and television rights holder Dorna Sports to stage MotoGP races in the Kingdom for three years, starting next year.

Tuesday 6 June 2017, 03:38PM

Sports Authority of Thailand Governor Sakol Wannapong (left). Photo: via Bangkok Post

The deal was made during a meeting between SAT Governor Sakol Wannapong and Dorna Sports executives at the weekend in Italy.

The 2018 race in Thailand will take place from October 5-7 and is expected to be held at Buriram International Circuit.

The event will be organised ahead of races in Japan, Australia and Malaysia, the SAT said.

Dorna Sports will soon send the SAT a formal letter of confirmation.

There will be 20 MotoGP races next year including three new venues – Thailand and Kazakhstan and Finland.

Read original story here.