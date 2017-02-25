BANGKOK: Thai Airways International Plc (THAI) is fully prepared for the anticipated delays during the scheduled two-month repairs on one of its runways at Suvarnabhumi airport, says an executive.

Saturday 25 February 2017, 11:56AM

Opened in 2006 to handle a maximum of 40 million passengers a year, Suvarnabhumi airport is already handling 50 million and needs expansion. Photo: Bangkok Post

Acting president Usanee Sangsingkeo said in a statement the partial closure of the runway from March 3 to May 5 this year for 60 days would affect aircraft takeoffs and landings during the period.

She said given the congestion at the international gateway, THAI anticipated some flight delays.

The national carrier has therefore put in place a contingency plan to ensure flight operation readiness with full consideration for safety.

The amount of jet fuel carried on each flight might also be adjusted to suit the conditions, the statement said

Mrs Usanee said the airline also prepared to use an alternate airport if necessary and had set up an operations centre to coordinate and resolve any issues that might arise.

The airline advised its passengers to spare extra time for connecting flights.

