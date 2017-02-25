Acting president Usanee Sangsingkeo said in a statement the partial closure of the runway from March 3 to May 5 this year for 60 days would affect aircraft takeoffs and landings during the period.
She said given the congestion at the international gateway, THAI anticipated some flight delays.
The national carrier has therefore put in place a contingency plan to ensure flight operation readiness with full consideration for safety.
The amount of jet fuel carried on each flight might also be adjusted to suit the conditions, the statement said
Mrs Usanee said the airline also prepared to use an alternate airport if necessary and had set up an operations centre to coordinate and resolve any issues that might arise.
The airline advised its passengers to spare extra time for connecting flights.
Read original story here.
Be the first to comment.