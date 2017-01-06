Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Culture
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Thai traditional dresses: Dressing smooth in silk

Ever since I was little I have been fascinated by the amazingly gorgeous traditional Thai dresses.

Sirinya Pakditawan

Sunday 15 January 2017, 11:00AM

The Thai national or traditional dress is called Chut Thai phra ratcha niyom ชุดไทยพระราชนิยม in Thai which means ‘Thai dress of royal endorsement’. This kind of dress (chut Thai) is commonly worn on formal occasions as national costume.

Today we can distinguish between eight different styles of Thai national dresses.

They are said to have originated in the mid-20th century. In fact, when Queen Sirikit accompanied the King in state visits to Western countries in 1960, she realised the need for a modern Thai national costume.

Thus, Queen Sirikit had research conducted concerning historical records of royal dresses.

Consequently, eight official designs were developed and also promoted by Queen Sirikit herself.

I will focus on traditional Thai dresses for women, but of course there is also Thai national attire for men.


Chut Thai Chakkri

Chut Thai Chakkri is a very formal and elegant dress. This kind of garment is usually produced by using the Yok weaving technique.

A special feature of the Yok weaving method is that it creates additional thickness within the fabrics without adding extra threads.

In the Thai Chakkri style the Pha-Sin, that is the Pha-Noong or skirt, is a full length wrap skirt. This skirt has two pleated folds in front which are called Na-Nang.

 

Chut Thai Boromphiman

Thai Boromphiman is also a formal evening attire, it can be worn at formal ceremonies and royal functions.

The Thai Boromphiman comprises a long-sleeved, round-necked, buttoned blouse which is tucked beneath the ankle length Pha-Noong skirt with its front pleats (Na-Nang).

The blouse and the skirt are sown together so that they form a one piece dress. The Thai Boromphiman is made of brocaded fabrics in order to create a very luxurious appearance.

 

Chut Thai Siwalai

The only difference between this dress and the first two is that the Thai Siwalai has a shawl draped over the long-sleeved blouse.

This shawl is also called sbai in Thai. Thai Siwalai is also worn in royal ceremonies and other formal occasions.


Chut Thai Chakkraphat

First of all, it is important to mention that Chakkraphat means emperor in Thai language.

Hence, Thai Chakkraphat is an official and conservative traditional Thai dress with a shawl similar to the Thai Chakkri.

Unit - 27

Nevertheless, it appears even more put together because the shawl is thicker, richly embroidered and decorated with beautiful ornaments. It can be worn in royal or national ceremonies.


Chut Thai Chitlada

Thai Chitlada is a daytime ceremonial dress. Hence, it is worn on formal occasions such as welcoming royal guests at the airport.

The Thai Chitlada can be worn with a long sleeved buttoned silk blouse. The skirt (Pha-Noong) is a casual wrap skirt that has a brocaded band at the hem.

It is not necessary to wear royal decorations with this style. However, the colour of the dress should be appropriate for the respective occasion.


Chut Thai Ruean Ton

The Thai Ruean Ton is the most casual style of all eight traditional designs presented here.

It is most often worn at non-official functions. For example, the ceremony of the conferring of royal offerings to the monks (Khtin ton).

The Thai Ruean Ton comprises a collarless buttoned blouse and a striped or plain coloured skirt with a patterned band at the hem.

This is sometimes folded to one side. The Thai Ruean Ton is a two piece dress which means that the blouse and the skirt are separate.


Chut Thai Amarin

The Thai Amarin or Amarintra is a beautiful formal evening gown. It is made of brocaded fabric and ornaments. The blouse is usually round-necked and the skirt is ankle length.

With this style, royal decorations are worn. The Thai Amarin is a dress for an evening dinner or the Royal Birthday Procession.


Chut Thai Dusit

Thai Dusit is the most Western style of all eight traditional Thai dresses presented here.

It is a wide necked and sleeveless brocaded dress. The skirt and top are sown together so that they form a one piece dress.

The Thai Dusit can be worn for evening ceremonies in place of a Western style dress.

For this kind of dress, Yok silk fabric is used. The Thai Dusit can be either worn with Thai or Western style jewellery.

I really enjoyed researching about Thai traditional dresses and since I have not been to the Queen Sirikit Museum of Textiles in Bangkok, this place is on my top priority list next time I have the chance to go there.

Finally, I’d like to close this article with a picture of little me in a traditional Thai dress. This is probably the casual Thai Ruean Ton style.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Gripen jet crashes during air show, pilot killed

Condolences to the pilot's family. The thai jet crash is online worldwide in international press. All over the world are during these 'a...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: National flood response – A day late and a dollar short

Directly effected. Yes. But no direct Government thai officials response. It is unbelievable to read how Authorities of a country were floods are so...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

What absolute nonsense. Rapidly pushing up in value? Come on, man. The condo market is absolutely dead. Most are empty, overpriced and unsellable. The...(Read More)

World lifeguard chief appeals to PM Prayut over Phuket drownings

@inepto Cracy The person at the groin is likely feeling for a femoral pulse, if you take a closer look there is another person in a yellow shirt h...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run crash driver yet to face charges in court

Kurt...if you bothered to read the article it states, "Prawit was released on bail on Dec 27, six days after the accident." Don't kno...(Read More)

Four saved as speedboat sinks off Phuket

"cut him some slack"... why? when his posts are utterly contemptuous and disgraceful let alone factually incorrect and sometimes bizarre so ...(Read More)

Patong Mayor pushes for sun loungers, calls for clarity over beach rules

Well Eric, it is also a good thing that vendors don't run the beach, as they have historically proven that they cannot be managed, and once you gi...(Read More)

Three men caught with drugs on a Phuket-bound bus

These cops could hold down a job in any other country, I guess we'll never hear from Mr Thong, and these idiots, have no idea of following the dru...(Read More)

Gripen jet crashes during air show, pilot killed

This morning, twice, there were fighter jets flying over Chalong/Rawai/Naiharn at a very scary unacceptable low level. The noise was enormous. We tho...(Read More)

Patong Mayor pushes for sun loungers, calls for clarity over beach rules

Mafia is like dust you have to clean regularly , look at taxi situation is back same as before and even worse...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.