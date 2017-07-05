PHUKET: Thai Smile has increased its number of daily flights between Bangkok and Phuket, with two new services launched last Saturday (July 1).

Wednesday 5 July 2017, 04:25PM

The additional two daily flights offer a better choice of departure times for passengers flying to Thailand’s most popular island destination, said the airline in a release.

Thai Smile operates out of Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport using Airbus A320s.

Owned by Thai Airways International, the airline servers as a feeder carrier on domestic routes on routes that THAI no longer serves.

However, THAI does offer its own three flights daily to Phuket and continues to serve Chiang Mai.

