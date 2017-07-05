Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Thai Smile boosts Phuket flights

PHUKET: Thai Smile has increased its number of daily flights between Bangkok and Phuket, with two new services launched last Saturday (July 1).

tourism, transport,

TTR Weekly

Wednesday 5 July 2017, 04:25PM

The additional two daily flights offer a better choice of departure times for passengers flying to Thailand’s most popular island destination, said the airline in a release.

Thai Smile operates out of Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport using Airbus A320s.

Owned by Thai Airways International, the airline servers as a feeder carrier on domestic routes on routes that THAI no longer serves.

C and C Marine

However, THAI does offer its own three flights daily to Phuket and continues to serve Chiang Mai.

 

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Wheelchair-bound teen allegedly ‘cheated out of B5mn’ by lawyer

Jor12 "As to the changes to CTP in NSW, this was designed to reign in the exorbitant profits being made by Insurance Companies and to clamp down ...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound teen allegedly ‘cheated out of B5mn’ by lawyer

CaptB...Check out the legal requirements for Third Party Motor Vehicle Accident Insurance in Thailand then the other classes available. The Compen...(Read More)

Phuket beer truck driver survives power pole slam

If any body from outside of Phuket drives into that bend in the road, looking at the white lines that go all over the show, any normal person would be...(Read More)

Phuket-region employers dump hundreds of migrant workers after new labour laws

Christy...that's what I said - "the penalties have been upped". Disproportionate against migrants...rubbish. It's a choice they make...(Read More)

Phuket beer truck driver survives power pole slam

Same same everyday. Just another bad driver driving to normal phuket standards. At least some locals got some bemefit for a change with a few free bee...(Read More)

Phuket beer truck driver survives power pole slam

What a catch phrase for the TAT to promote, witness the crazy driving get free beer!...(Read More)

Phuket-region employers dump hundreds of migrant workers after new labour laws

Jor 12, Penalties are more severe. That's a change in rules. Migrants are disproportionately affected and many are now suffering. I have heard ...(Read More)

Body found on Koh Samui beach

Nasa12,did you personally witness how the police worked in Koh Samui?And what has the police or immigration in Phuket to do with this article?...(Read More)

Phuket zip-line tourist ride raided for encroachment

Mr. Cheewapap you are a very courageous man. I can think of a few other jobs you could do for us in Phuket. How about Police Commissioner or Governor ...(Read More)

Phuket-region employers dump hundreds of migrant workers after new labour laws

Christy...it's been the law since Adam was boy! - just the penalties have been "upped." You've probably have heard of human traffick...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.