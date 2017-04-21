Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Thai 'Sin City' finds abstaining from sex hard

PATTAYA: In a daring nautical themed outfit, sex worker May confidently predicts the survival of Thai sleaze town Pattaya despite a junta attempt to tame the Kingdom’s “Sin City”.

AFP

Saturday 22 April 2017, 10:00AM

Go-go dancers performing on a stage at a dance bar in Walking Street in Pattaya. Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP
Go-go dancers performing on a stage at a dance bar in Walking Street in Pattaya. Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP

She is bullish because she, like tens of thousands of others in the industry, have no plans to give up their jobs. And there are no signs the hordes of foreign sex tourists are abating.

Two hours east of Bangkok, Pattaya’s bawdy reputation hails from the Vietnam War era when American GIs partied in their downtime.

Today it spins money off its no-holds-barred reputation and its most successful sex workers earn up to B150,000 a month, as much as ten times the national average wage.

“I make good money here, for me and my family,” May said as she touted for clients near ‘Walking Street’ – a mile-long drag festooned with bars and clubs pouring out ear-crushing EDM music.

But concerns about the impact on Thailand’s reputation have spurred authorities to act, while frequent reports of underage sex workers, drug abuse and mafia operations further muddy Pattaya’s name.

May, who is transgender, said the strip has felt more subdued in recent weeks as police and soldiers conduct frequent patrols as part of a clean-up ordered by the censorious ruling junta.

Lt Col Sulasak Kalokwilas is one of those tasked with what many might deem the ultimate Sisyphean task: weaning Pattaya off sex.

“We are suppressing obscene and dirty shows. We’re trying to make those bars disappear,” he explained.

As he spoke, lines of women stood behind him in revealing outfits enticing punters into bars with names like Taboo and G-Spot as well as Fahrenheit – a nightspot boasting “The Hottest Girls in Pattaya”.

“The ladyboys and women working there, they are not involved in the sex trade,” said Pattaya’s Police Chief Col Apichai Kroppeth, echoing the kind of Thai police rhetoric commonly divorced from reality.

“They work as waitresses, sit and chat with customers, some dance in shows,” he said.

For many residents of the city the latest moral outrage fits a familiar pattern: negative overseas headlines prompt authorities to launch high-visibility – yet limited – crackdowns on an industry that pays the bills for everyone.

“You’re expecting the poachers to be the gamekeepers?” said one westerner who has made Pattaya his home, when asked if the latest clean-up will work.

The sex trade is a cash cow for the bar owners, girls, massage parlours, hotels, taxis, mafia and, many have long alleged, the cops charged with policing.

Thais call it “pon prayote”, says British journalist Andrew Drummond who reported on crime in Thailand for two decades.

“It means everyone benefits... it brings in massive amounts of money and simply couldn’t happen without police connivance.”

Col Apichai insisted there was “no bribery for sure” in his force.

Prostitution is illegal in conservative Thailand. Yet it remains ubiquitous for local and foreign customers alike.

Lucky 13 Bar and Grill

Businesses use a well worn loophole to avoid prosecution, hiring sex workers inside the bars merely to entertain and talk to patrons.

A small “bar fine”, usually around B500, secures private “short time” away from the bar where any deal struck for sex is purely between the punter and prostitute.

While authorities have vowed to shutter the trade, there is little discussion on what happens to the sex workers – who often support large families with their earnings.

There are no exact numbers, but a 2014 UNAIDS report suggested some 140,000 females are employed by sex work across Thailand. Tens of thousands are thought to operate in Pattaya alone.

Tourism officials are optimistic for change, citing the increasing number of families coming to the town’s resorts and its popularity for sports, such as jet-skiing and golf.

“In terms of facilities I think we are already there,” said Suladda Sarutilavan, Pattaya’s Director of Tourism.

Last year some 12 million tourists – 70% foreigners – visited a city which now boasts over 100,000 rooms across 2,000 hotels, from cheap backpackers to swanky golf courses and family apartments.

While not everyone who comes is a sex tourist, she admits the city’s seedy image and crime headlines are a problem.

“It makes us feel a little bit uncomfortable,” she said.

Two recent killings have renewed the spotlight on the city’s reputation as a bolthole for foreign criminals.

In January, British businessman Tony Kenway was gunned down as he left the gym, a hit police linked to “boiler room” scams.

In 2015 an Australian former Hells Angel was kidnapped in broad daylight and murdered.

Foreigners who have made Pattaya home lament the killings, but say they fail to tell the wider picture of a largely safe, affordable city.

“Every night I went out in Coventry there was always one or two fights. I feel completely safe here,” said Briton Bryan Flowers, who moved to Pattaya a decade ago and now owns a dozen bars.

Others argue fancy hotels, malls and golf courses can flourish in step with the town’s party reputation.

“It's why a lot of people come here,” Simon Peatfield, another Brit who owns restaurants and sports bars, said.

“There’s only so much golf you can play.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Kurt | 22 April 2017 - 10:45:52

150,000 thb income per month for 'touting', and almost no clothes laundry bill?
Understandable that Tens of thousands boys and girls keep going in Pattaya.
Wow, and just little bit 'pon prayote', and a police force for sure takes no bribes?
It all sounds so nice/idyllic there in Pattaya. 
City of Sin in conservative Thailand were prostitution is illegal..  Yes, yes.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket developer faces residents' revolt, Consumer Protection Board over unpaid water bills

There are so many of these cookie-cutter tumble-weed developments now it's hardly surprising the developers (and this is one of Thailand's big...(Read More)

Phuket woman crushed under tour bus, 3-year-old daughter survives

What is the thai word for ..anticipating ( during driving)..? Bus driver runned away, coward, drugs/alcohol in his blood? We never will know. That ...(Read More)

Phuket woman crushed under tour bus, 3-year-old daughter survives

Now when will the government / Governor do something. get these big buses off the roads. They are not suited to Phukets roads and the drivers are not ...(Read More)

Thai 'Sin City' finds abstaining from sex hard

150,000 thb income per month for 'touting', and almost no clothes laundry bill? Understandable that Tens of thousands boys and girls keep goi...(Read More)

Phuket request for Patong nightlife 4am closing shrouded in silence

Christy, it seems that Jor12 thinks that it is your job to rid the island of corruption! He seems to think you are more than capable... "Why are...(Read More)

Filing the big complaints: How to make sure malfeasance, corruption is exposed

Well I know many bar owners in patongs bangla road. They say they have to pay 3,000 per month to stay open till 2-3am. its part of their monthly expen...(Read More)

Drink drivers to work in mortuaries

For all interested parties, here is a copy, in English, of the Thai Constitution 2016, unlike a certain muppet, I do provide links, not just words, ve...(Read More)

TAT to host street food festival

Indeed, the thai street food stalls serving much of the time great variety of food. But to occupy illegally pedestrians walking path for that is show...(Read More)

Two Thai men arrested in Phuket for drug possession

Strange though how the clowns on here reckon the Police do nothing?...(Read More)

Marmite might be brain food: Study

eagle...well said. 3 jars for Kurt and Rorii, 2 jars for the rest....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.