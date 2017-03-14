PHUKET: A 29-year-old Thai man was found hanged in a cell at Cherng Talay Police Station in the early hours of yesterday. The man had earlier been arrested for trespassing.

Tuesday 14 March 2017, 01:45PM

Rotnayom Phutdee, 29, was found hanged in a cell at Cherng Talay Police Station. Photo: screengrab via Google maps

Maj Sakol Krainara of the Cherng Talay Police told The Phuket News today (Mar 14) that 29-year-old Rotnayom Phutdee was arrested for trespassing on Sunday night (Mar 12).

“Rotnayom said that before leaving for work on Sunday he took half a pill of methamphetamine (ya bah). He then took a local bus to Surin where he worked as a vendor.

“After he finished work he met with some friends and they sat and drank together. He then climbed a tree and climbed along the wall of a foreign man’s property. This caused a dog in the property to start barking and the owner came out so he ran away to hide.

“The owner of the house called the police and we later managed to arrest Rotnayom,” he said.

“While being questioned Rotnayom said that he only climbed onto the wall of the property and that he had no intention of entering the property grounds.

“Rotnayom was smiling and laughing during our questioning and did not seem at all stressed.

“His body is now at Thalang Hospital where doctors will be able to confirm the cause of death,” he added.