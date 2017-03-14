Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Thai man in alleged suicide while in police custody in Phuket

PHUKET: A 29-year-old Thai man was found hanged in a cell at Cherng Talay Police Station in the early hours of yesterday. The man had earlier been arrested for trespassing.

death, police, suicide,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 14 March 2017, 01:45PM

Rotnayom Phutdee, 29, was found hanged in a cell at Cherng Talay Police Station. Photo: screengrab via Google maps
Rotnayom Phutdee, 29, was found hanged in a cell at Cherng Talay Police Station. Photo: screengrab via Google maps

Maj Sakol Krainara of the Cherng Talay Police told The Phuket News today (Mar 14) that 29-year-old Rotnayom Phutdee was arrested for trespassing on Sunday night (Mar 12).

“Rotnayom said that before leaving for work on Sunday he took half a pill of methamphetamine (ya bah). He then took a local bus to Surin where he worked as a vendor.

“After he finished work he met with some friends and they sat and drank together. He then climbed a tree and climbed along the wall of a foreign man’s property. This caused a dog in the property to start barking and the owner came out so he ran away to hide.

The owner of the house called the police and we later managed to arrest Rotnayom,” he said.

While being questioned Rotnayom said that he only climbed onto the wall of the property and that he had no intention of entering the property grounds.

Rotnayom was smiling and laughing during our questioning and did not seem at all stressed.

His body is now at Thalang Hospital where doctors will be able to confirm the cause of death,” he added. 

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Kurt | 14 March 2017 - 14:53:25

Oh oh, arrested under influence of drugs and alcohol, relaxed laughing and smiling during police questioning.
Seems more a person who needed medical care than a police station cell.
Was there a police doctor checking the man before he was locked up?
Who in that police station did give this man the materials to hang himself?
Why was he, under influence of drugs and alcohol not under permanent observation?
Are there no rules/laws for that?

All so silly and unneeded, this affair. Very sad.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Thai man in alleged suicide while in police custody in Phuket

Oh oh, arrested under influence of drugs and alcohol, relaxed laughing and smiling during police questioning. Seems more a person who needed medical ...(Read More)

Chuwit in Phuket calls out Tourism Ministry on Patong nightlife hours

BenPendejo,thank you again for telling us that thailand is a civilized country,because the official law says Bars or Discotheques have to close 12.00 ...(Read More)

How to find out which Phuket hotels are legal

Rorii,are you that stupid or are you only pretending it.malczx7r wrote in his first comment:It is just like the thai immigration website,in thai only!...(Read More)

How to find out which Phuket hotels are legal

Is it not funny that a Immigration website ( Immigration dept is for servicing foreigners, it get paid well for it by foreigners)is just in thai langu...(Read More)

Phuket lures more Russian tourists than rest of Thailand combined

Always nice to talk about the past ( 2016), with figures like..."10.5 days stay"..(ALOS), and all the percentages of everything ( nothing f...(Read More)

Keep looking for my daughter on Koh Tao: Mother

Whay people have Holiday in Surat Thani and this area ? it?s only killing and robbery ++. Take a look at the News in Europe and special news in Scand...(Read More)

Chinese appeal for tourists’ safety in Phuket met with promises

So then whay Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan of Phuket canceled all meetings with the 20 ++ Consulates in Phuket, month after month soon +++ Governor ...(Read More)

Filing the big complaints: How to make sure malfeasance, corruption is exposed

Jor12, I gave the relevant chapters, and sections, be a good boy and do the same. But hey, criminal code overrides civil....(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.