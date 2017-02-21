PHUKET: A 67-year-old Thai man died yesterday following a collision with a foreign big bike rider in Nai Yang.

Tuesday 21 February 2017, 01:17PM

The red-plate Yamaha big bike was being ridden by a 32-year-old foreign man, Adam Howard. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At 6:30pm yesterday (Feb 20), Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police received information about an accident at the Phru Somphan five-way intersection on the Mooddok Khwaw-Nai Yang Rd.

Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a badly damaged black Honda Wave and a red-plate Yamaha big bike with it front also badly damaged.

Nearby was a foreign man with scratches all over his body and an elderly Thai man who had sustained multiple injuries.

Both men were taken to Thalang Hospital where the elderly Thai man was later pronounced dead.

A resident who saw the incident told police that the Thai man driving the Honda motorbike came out from a small soi when the big bike, which was heading from Nai Yang towards Thepkrassattri Rd, came at high speed and hit the Honda from behind.

Police later named the foreign man as 32-year-old Mr Adam Howard and the deceased as 67-year-old Mr Chawalet Srita.

“We are still making investigations into this accident,” said Capt Kraisorn.