Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Thai man, 67, dead following collision with foreign big biker

PHUKET: A 67-year-old Thai man died yesterday following a collision with a foreign big bike rider in Nai Yang.

accidents, death, police, transport,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 21 February 2017, 01:17PM

The red-plate Yamaha big bike was being ridden by a 32-year-old foreign man, Adam Howard. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
The red-plate Yamaha big bike was being ridden by a 32-year-old foreign man, Adam Howard. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At 6:30pm yesterday (Feb 20), Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police received information about an accident at the Phru Somphan five-way intersection on the Mooddok Khwaw-Nai Yang Rd.

Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a badly damaged black Honda Wave and a red-plate Yamaha big bike with it front also badly damaged.

Nearby was a foreign man with scratches all over his body and an elderly Thai man who had sustained multiple injuries.

Both men were taken to Thalang Hospital where the elderly Thai man was later pronounced dead.

A resident who saw the incident told police that the Thai man driving the Honda motorbike came out from a small soi when the big bike, which was heading from Nai Yang towards Thepkrassattri Rd, came at high speed and hit the Honda from behind.

Police later named the foreign man as 32-year-old Mr Adam Howard and the deceased as 67-year-old Mr Chawalet Srita.

“We are still making investigations into this accident,” said Capt Kraisorn.  

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Police hunt Phuket man for setting ex-wife on fire

What a scumbag piece of dirt. Bet he won't spend much time in prison....(Read More)

German tourist plunges eight stories from Phuket hotel roof

Another falling from a building incident in Thailand, of which there are many. Interested to find out what caused him to fall as this is another r...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 35, dies when snorkelling off Phuket

Another Chinese drowns at a Phuket beach. This happens at least once per week at a Phuket beach or resort swimming pool. Wake up China!...(Read More)

German tourist plunges eight stories from Phuket hotel roof

“Our investigations lead us to believe that Mr Schartl fell from the roof..." Boy, that Col Weeraphong is another crack investigator. He wiil...(Read More)

German tourist plunges eight stories from Phuket hotel roof

I don't know if there are any statistics out there regarding highest number of balcony incidents per capital world wide, but if there are, does an...(Read More)

German tourist plunges eight stories from Phuket hotel roof

Hahahahaha, Most ceilings are without holes. Almost sure the plunging tourist made the hole, ceiling probably broke his fall/jump (?) a bit, reason w...(Read More)

Police check CCTV, confirm Chinese tourist drowned in Phuket resort pool

Ok, so no more police 'believings', as a police spokesman said a few days go. CCTV cam footage showed the facts. This leave still a few qu...(Read More)

German tourist plunges eight stories from Phuket hotel roof

Awful way to commit suicide if you didn't quite make it. I would prefer drowning like the Chinese...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver falls asleep at wheel, injures himself and Chinese passengers

@ Taxi mafia, The daily facts speak for themselve. And it include the answers as well. Never punish money feeding hands. Don't forget there ...(Read More)

Masked monks in clash with DSI as tempers flare

Are this Buddhist monks, or is there also another kind of thai monkhood? Several times I red about that this is a kind of sect....(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.