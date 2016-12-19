PHUKET: Phuket Police arrested a 41-year-old Thai man on Saturday (Dec 17) who was found to be in possession of three guns, ammunition, crystal meth (ya ice) and marijuana.

Monday 19 December 2016, 02:29PM

A Provincial Police Crime Suppression Unit led by Lt Ritthichai Chumchoy arrested Prajak Sangsri, 41, at 4pm on Saturday at a house in Chao Fah Garden Home 3, Koh Kaew, when he was found to have 0.37 grams of ya ice, 1.09g of marijuana, two .38 calibre Smith & Wesson revolvers (one registered, one unregistered), one homemade gun, 27 rounds of .38mm bullets, 11 .22 shotgun shells and other illegal items in his possession.

Lt Ritthichai said that the arrest of Prajak came after they received a tip-off that he had been selling ya ice to people in Koh Kaew. At 3:30pm on Saturday police were told that he was returning home after taking delivery of some drugs so they raided his home and discovered the illegal items.

Prajak was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of Category 1 (ya ice) and 5 (marijuana) drugs and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.