PHUKET: A 24-year-old Thai man was hospitalised today after receiving an electric shock from a signboard he was instaling at a beauty salon in Kamala.

Thursday 15 June 2017, 06:00PM

Mr Theeraphong could communicate but was unable to walk. Photo: Kamala Police

At 9am this morning (June 15), Kamala Police received a report from a local resident where it was stated a man had been left injured after sustaining an electric shock at a premises located opposite the Tesco Lotus in Kamala.

Capt Chatchawan Phoonaruemit of the Kamala Police together with Mr Krit Sarisa the Kamala Moo 5 village headman, and Kamala rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a man, named as Theeraphong Surawit, 24, lying on a signboard outside the window on the upper floor of a 7-eleven.

Capt Chatchawan said, “Mr Theeraphong could communicate but could not stand because he was too weak. He was taken to Patong Hospital.”

“Mr Theeraphong had been fitting an electric signboard at a beauty salon next to the 7-eleven when he stepped on a lose wire and received the electric shock,” Capt Chatchawan added.