PHUKET: The first THAI Airways international direct flight from Frankfurt touched down at Phuket International Airport at 1:39pm today (Nov 17), with the passengers on board receiving a high-level welcome reception led by Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn.

Thursday 17 November 2016, 06:17PM

Among the passengers on the flight, coded TG926, were 20 travel agents, tour operators and seven members of the media taking part in a famliarisation trip organised by the TAT.

The “fam trip”, from Nov 17-23, will give journalists and tour operators a taste of Phuket and the surrounding areas.

“This new TG route shows how popular the island of Phuket is as a holiday destination for long-haul visitors and confirms that confidence in Thailand is high among European travellers. There is so much to visit in Phuket and in nearby provinces,” TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said at Phuket Airport today.

“Supporting the campaign ‘Discover Amazing Stories in Amazing Thailand’, we want this fam trip to showcase some of the unique Thai activities people can enjoy here, not to mention the welcoming hospitality to be found on the Pearl of the Andaman.”

The travel agents, tour operator representatives and media members will visit Khao Lak in Phang Nga and explore the old town of Takua Pa, with its Chinese business and markets.

The fam trip will also provide the opportunity for the visitors to see first-hand the community-based tourism at Tha Din Daeng in Phang Nga and learn about how the local fishermen live and work.

There will also be a trip to the Coastal Fisheries Research and Development Centre in Thai Muang, where turtles will be released into the sea.

“The fam trip will also take the visitors to explore four islands in Krabi by longtail boat and experience community-based tourism in Ko Yao by visiting rice and coconut farms; learn about rubber tapping, and see displays of local craftsmen,” said a TAT release issued today.

“The fam trip has been designed to give a taste of the luxury experiences in and around Phuket as well as eco-friendly and community based activities, all of which are increasingly popular with European tourists,” the release added.

Frankfurt-Phuket flights TG926, serviced by a Boeing 777, will operate three flights a week – Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Last year, Thailand welcomed 760,604 German visitors to the Kingdom, up 6.34 per cent, generating about B47 billion tourism revenue, reported the TAT.

From January to August this year, Thailand welcomed 536,422 German visitors, up 10.18% on the same period last year.