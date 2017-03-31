Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Thai football chief Somyot says change inevitable

FOOTBALL: Thai football chief Somyot Poompunmuang has admitted heavy losses suffered by the national team in the World Cup qualifiers are “embarrassing” and dropped strong hints that a major change is in the offing.

football,

Bangkok Post

Friday 31 March 2017, 09:05AM

FAT presidential candidate Somyot Poompunmuang.Photo: via Bangkok Post
FAT presidential candidate Somyot Poompunmuang.Photo: via Bangkok Post

Upon his return from a trip to Japan to attend the game against the Blue Samurai in Saitama on Tuesday (Mar 28) where Thailand lost 4-0 – their sixth defeat in seven games – Somyot expressed his frustration towards the team’s faltering campaign in which they have picked up just one point out of a possible 21.

Thailand’s loss in Japan followed a 3-0 home defeat against Saudi Arabia last week. The team’s only point is a result of a 2-2 home draw against Australia in November.

Kiatisak, who was nicknamed Zico in his playing days by his fans, signed an extension to his contract only last month but the Thai team’s fortunes have continued to be in a downward spiral.

In what is seen as his strongest remark on Kiatisak’s future, Somyot said: “There is still one year to go on his coaching contract and I would have to seek advice from people who have expertise in such matters. I don’t want to make a decision alone in this matter.

“But I am going to do the things that need to be done in the best interest of Thai football and if no improvement is achieved, I will resign myself.”

While insisting he admires Kiatisak, who he said is well-respected by the players, Somyot stressed many things need to change for the team to become one of the top sides in Asia.

“From my personal point of view, the players listen to Kiatisak and he keeps everyone in line. And that’s something any coach must be able to do,” Somyot told the media.

“But we have many other things to think about as well to make the team progress to the next level. I would like to see Thailand become one of the top teams in Asia.

Lucky 13 Bar and Grill

“So we go back all these questions about whether we should make changes. I would like to know what the fans think and if we’re on the same page on this issue,” he added.

“Should we be satisfied with winning the Suzuki Cup and the SEA Games? And then when we play against the real top teams in Asia we lose 3-0 or 4-0. Are the fans OK with it?

“Maybe some people are fine with that, but for me it’s embarrassing. I can’t and I won’t accept these results. Something needs to be done.

“If I have to continue my job as an FAT boss for the next three years without doing anything to improve the situation, I think I had rather quit now.”

Kiatisak, on his part, has said he does not mind losing his job if his team’s performance has failed to impress the local fans.

“We are all answerable to the Thai fans, so let them be the judge and if they are not happy, I am ready to be sacked,” Kiatisak said on Wednesday (Mar 31).

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Australian tourist crushed in Phuket motorbike accident

Maybe the police didn't answer the phone because they are under investigation for corruption and not on active duty...or maybe the acting chief ne...(Read More)

Australian tourist crushed in Phuket motorbike accident

Agreed in general, but it may have been the fault of the Ozzie. Tourists not only copy the awful driving of the Thais but are often worse. Most have n...(Read More)

Australian tourist crushed in Phuket motorbike accident

Patong Police didn't answers calls from PN during morning hours? Does this mean the police station of Patong Town ( part of Phuket Smart City pro...(Read More)

Australian tourist crushed in Phuket motorbike accident

So sad. These lorry drivers, bus drivers and mini van drivers have no clue how to drive. They just think they are biggest and pull out without looking...(Read More)

Silence shrouds Phuket resort shower electric shock deaths

Eagle, thanks for your helpful comments!! Accidents can happen, true but in most civilised countries electrical inspections are carried out and tes...(Read More)

Phuket first-responders fire up for underpass emergency drill

So the fire trucks were already in the tunnel. Wow, I would have liked to have seen them get through the traffic in rush hour to perform a more realis...(Read More)

Silence shrouds Phuket resort shower electric shock deaths

Good quality GFCI outlets retail for about US$20 each, in the States. I'm still trying to find any at any price in Phuket. Installing one is a sna...(Read More)

Red Bull heir snubs hit-and-run case, again

Is it not lovely amusing how the law enforcement- and Justice authorities do their very best to please the Red Bull Heir? Perhaps some officials do a...(Read More)

Phuket officials announce Songkran Thai New Year road-safety campaign

Wow, a 1 week normal traffic law enforcement is coming up. Well, normal? just sitting in tents along the road an a few more times a road block at wel...(Read More)

Silence shrouds Phuket resort shower electric shock deaths

RogerFox, it takes little current, at 240Vac, to kill, much less than that which would trip a circuit breaker, what should be installed, correctly, is...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.