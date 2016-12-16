Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Thai drug police make record crystal meth bust

CHUMPHON: Thai police today (Dec 16) unveiled a record half ton seizure of crystal meth (ya ice), as authorities target a key overland drug route through the kingdom and into Malaysia.

AFP

Friday 16 December 2016, 05:32PM

A Thai policeman stands guard beside boxes containing confiscated drugs ahead of their destruction during a ceremony in Bangkok in June 2016. Photo: Christophe Archambault/AFP
A Thai policeman stands guard beside boxes containing confiscated drugs ahead of their destruction during a ceremony in Bangkok in June 2016. Photo: Christophe Archambault/AFP

The haul of high-grade meth has a street value of around $40 million (B14.4bn), the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) said in a statement.

Seven Thais have been charged with drug trafficking, it added.

Wednesday night's (Dec 14) bust unfolded after a car stopped suspiciously short of a police patrol in southern Chumphon province.

A police search found nothing in the vehicle.

“But the driver was acting suspiciously, refusing to answer mobile phone calls in the presence of police... he began to shake and sweat,” the NSB said.

Officers scoured the road for other suspicious cars, aware that drug runners often operate in convoys, and found two suspects in another vehicle who confessed to acting as lookouts for a truck carrying the ya ice.

The 18-wheel vehicle was found parked at a petrol station in Chumphon town with 500 bars of the drug wrapped in black plastic bags and hidden under sacks of corn husks, the NSB said.

Unit - 27

“It’s a record seizure of these drugs (ya ice),” Maj Gen Dusadee Choosangkij said.

“I believe they were to be stored in Malaysia and then destined for either Australia or Taiwan.”

Ya ice, which is highly addictive, sells for around three million baht a kilogramme on Bangkok’s streets.

With long land borders, Thailand is a key route for ya ice, methamphetamine “ya bah” and heroin produced in factories in Myanmar and Laos.

Much of the production is controlled by Myanmar’s powerful and heavily armed Wa ethnic group, whose high quality pills and heroin are stamped with their own logos.

The drugs are transported by car or foot across remote borders and sold to Thai gangsters.

Last week six Wa tribesmen were killed in a late night shoot-out with a Thai army patrol near the rugged Golden Triangle border region.

 

 
