Thai AirAsia, LCC fares rise over jet fuel excise tax hike

PHUKET: Thai AirAsia yesterday led the move to increase its fares by B150 per person on each domestic flight, effective today (Feb 1), in response to the 2,000% hike in excise tax on jet fuel and lubricants.

tourism, transport, economics,

Wednesday 1 February 2017, 10:54AM

Thai AirAsia yesterday led the move to increase its fares by B150 per person on each domestic flight in response to the jet fuel excise tax hike. Photo: The Phuket News / file
Thai AirAsia yesterday led the move to increase its fares by B150 per person on each domestic flight in response to the jet fuel excise tax hike. Photo: The Phuket News / file

The tax hike from 20 satang per litre to B4 was approved by Cabinet last Tuesday (Jan 24) and brought into effect the very next day. The move was claimed to boost state coffers by B8 billion a year. (See story here.)

In response Thai AirAsia announced yesterday, “Following the cabinet’s decision, Thai AirAsia (FD) announced the necessary addition of excise tax on fuel jet by 150 baht per passenger per flight for domestic destinations, reflecting the actual increased costs. The amended fares will be effective from 1 February 2017 onward.”

At least four operators – Thai AirAsia, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air and Thai Vietjet Air – which are all low-cost carriers (LCCs), confirmed the increase:, reported the Bangkok Post.

Full-service carriers, including Thai Airways International (THAI), its wholly-owned subsidiary THAI Smile and “boutique” airline Bangkok Airways, have yet to make a decision on the extent and time frame of higher fares, according to executives, said the report. (See story here.)

Bangkok Airways appeared to be agreeable with the same increase as LCCs but THAI and THAI Smile were still considering the exact figures.

Industry sources said the three full-service carriers are likely to proceed along the same lines.

“It won’t be long before they also impose hikes, given that they are also bearing higher costs,” one source said.

Nok Air, Thai Lion Air and Thai Vietjet Air are to impose a similar amount on all their domestic routes starting on Feb 6.

Both Thai AirAsia and Nok Air insist the ticket increase reflects the actual cost increase resulting from the rise in excise tax

Thai AirAsia described the increase as a necessary addition as “Committing To Reflect Actual Cost”, to which the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), the regulator, did not object.

A senior executive of Thai Lion Air told the Bangkok Post yesterday that the higher fares resulting from excise tax hike would complicate LCCs’ attempt to make air travel cheap.

“Higher fares will discourage people from flying and turn to ground transport modes,” the executive said, calling the tax hike “an effective way to clip our wings”.

The hike is expected to curb LCC growth, with operators pointing out that the tax hike will directly hit airlines that operate domestic flights, but not international services, which have tax immunity. (See story here.)

 

 
