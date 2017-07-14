Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Tesco CEO to headline Phuket Business Dinner seminar

PHUKET: John Christie, who heads Tesco Lotus operations throughout Thailand, will be the guest speaker at a special Business Dinner event in Phuket next month.

economics,

Sunday 16 July 2017, 10:00AM

John Christie
John Christie

The event, organised in collaboration with the Netherlands-Thai Chamber of Commerce (NTCC) and the Australian-Thai Chamber of Commerce (AustCham), is part of the British Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (BCCT) Multi-Chambers Phuket Business Dinner series.

The business dinner will be held from 6:30pm to 9pm on Aug 10 at the Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort in Cherng Talay.

Mr Christie, as CEO of Ek-Chai Distribution System Co Ltd (Tesco Lotus), will speak on Tesco’s journey in Thailand, the changing face of the retail market, Tesco in Phuket and future plans. The presentation will be followed by a Question and Answer session.

Specifically, Mr Christie will be speaking on Tesco Lotus expanding their footprint across Thailand and how they engage with local partners.

Mr Christie has a vast experience in retail industry, having served various top management level positions within Tesco Group around the world. His career at Tesco began in 1982. Over the 30-year period, John has helped driving growth across the business.

Before his appointment as CEO of Tesco Lotus in 2012, Mr Christie was CEO of Tesco in Slovakia for two years, COO of Tesco in Poland for two years, and CEO of Tesco in Japan for three years. His previous role as Express Store Operations Director at Tesco UK saw him lead the business through rapid growth.

At Tesco Lotus, John has led his team of more than 60,000 people in Thailand to grow the business based on a customer-centric approach. Tesco Lotus now serves more than 15 million customers every week from a network of over 1,800 stores across the nation as well as online grocery shopping channel and online marketplace platforms.

Attendance costs B975 per person, including inter-buffet and soft drinks. Payment direct at the door to hotel.

For more information, visit BCCThai.com

This event is proudly sponsored by The Phuket News and Class Act Media’s Thai-language newspaper, Khao Phuket.

 

 
