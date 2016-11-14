PHUKET: More than 20,000 people attended the mass ceremony at Phromthep Cape on Saturday (Nov 12) to mark 30 days since HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej passed away on Oct 13.

Monday 14 November 2016, 10:33AM

Joining the occasion to honour the life of the late HM King Bhumoibol were more than 89 boats, including Phuket’s commercial fishing fleet, taking part in a mass “sail-past”, led by ships from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, based at Cape Panwa.

All ships, fishing vessels and private yachts taking part in the sail-past were decorated with the Thai national flag and adorned with lights.

Leading the mass candle-lighting ceremony at 6pm were Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan and Rear Admiral Charoenpol Koomrasee of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command.

As part of the ceremony, attendees joined together in singing of the country’s national anthem and the Royal Thai Anthem.