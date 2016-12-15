Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Temple ‘broke law’ building six bridges

PATHUM THANI: Authorities confirmed yesterday (Dec 14) that Wat Phra Dhammakaya in Klong Luang district, as previously suspected, had broken the law in building a number of public bridges to control access to the temple.

construction, crime, land, police, property, religion,

Bangkok Post

Thursday 15 December 2016, 08:50AM

Dhammakaya sect founder Dhammajayo, if he ever is found and arrested, could face six additional charges of building illegal public bridges near his temple. Photo: Bangkok Post
Dhammakaya sect founder Dhammajayo, if he ever is found and arrested, could face six additional charges of building illegal public bridges near his temple. Photo: Bangkok Post

Thanaporn Phromphan, a senior official with the Treasury Department, said that out of eight public bridges constructed by the temple, only two won approval before they were constructed.

He was speaking after taking part in yesterday’s inspection of one of the bridges, a pedestrian bridge running over Liap Klong Sam Rd in Klong Luang district of Pathum Thani, which lies just in front of Gate 4 of the temple.

The bridge inspection was carried out by Pathum Thani police, the Treasury Department, the Pathum Thani Provincial Administrative Office (OrBorJor) and the Royal Irrigation Department.

Even the two bridges built with permission are being blocked by the temple from being used for public purposes as they were intended to be, said Mr Thanaporn, adding that legal action will be carried out to enforce the law regarding the construction and use of the bridges.

He said the temple will be ordered to unblock the bridges and officials will then decide whether to demolish those built without permission.

Since all the bridges technically belong to the Finance Ministry, the authorities will have to weigh up the pros and cons of having them dismantled, he said.

Prayong Preeyachitt, secretary-general of the Office of Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission, said on Tuesday (Dec 13) that the office was also probing whether the temple had broken the law in building the bridges.

United Services Phuket

Meanwhile, state officials involved in the plan to raid the temple and arrest its former abbot Phra Dhammajayo have been ordered to avoid discussing the operation with the media.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said he had instructed all involved in the temple operation to avoid talking to reporters about the matter.

He said the abbot controversy should be dealt with like any other case to avoid triggering new conflicts that may prevent the country from moving forward.

Such conflicts could erupt as a result of “someone” refusing to abide by the law while continuing to abuse the faith and beliefs of certain people as a shield, said Gen Prayut, apparently referring to Phra Dhammajayo.

Everyone has to follow the rules and begin by setting a good example to others, he said, adding that in this way, the country can proceed with its reforms.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Kurt | 20 December 2016 - 10:59:39

It is good to read that the Office of Public Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating whether the sect temple had broken the law in building the bridges.

Building 6 bridges illegal is not a overnight happening, right?
The relevant government departments must have known about it.
They did handle the paperwork for 2 legal bridges, they must have been at building spots to check accordingly.
Noticed that not only 2 but many more bridges were built.

Corruption always involves 2 parties, 1 party gives money, and 1 party receives money.
Is this Commission  also investigating the government departments which allow the sect temple to build 6 bridges illegal?

The Phuket News

Kurt | 16 December 2016 - 18:41:16

swerve: Read in B-P ( 15 Dec) ..Police breach What Phra Dhammakays - to check a well..
Clearly written in article that the police got a warrant for 4 days only (!!!!!), and they had only 1 day left for the search. 
The police just checked a well, but not searched for the former abbot dhammajayo. 
And at Friday midnight the search warrant for this person expires.
In some previous articles was written that a few warrants already expired.

That was why I asked my question, after thinking, swerv.

Well, did you catch the lady with your 10 years warrant?
Better put values in the safe, swerv, before they visit you.

The Phuket News

swerv | 16 December 2016 - 11:39:27

Kurt: How can an arrest warrant expire after 1 day?
Think man think.

An arrest warrant is valid for 10 years, i know because years ago i took someone to court for theft and i was given a copy of the warrant just in case i saw that person before the police arrested her.

The Phuket News

Joe12 | 15 December 2016 - 20:24:14

Kurt...given your statement of your knowledge of corruption, you best make a formal complaint to authorities about your revelation.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 15 December 2016 - 16:21:14

I was told that thai arrest warrants expire after 1 or more days.
Than the whole arrest warrant procedure has to be done again.
Is that true?

The Phuket News

Kurt | 15 December 2016 - 12:34:20

Just a moment not talking about the suspect criminal demoted abbot Dhammajayo, where were the thai government officials who are responsible for road and bridge works?
How is it possible that 6 bridges were built illegal under the eyes of respective thai government officials?
Building plans, building the bridges, adjusting landscaping, no thai government official involved?

Of course the answer is: Yes, thai government officials were involved, they were/are corrupt!

The Phuket News
Matches 6 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.