Technical chief leaves world champions Mercedes

FORMULA ONE: Paddy Lowe on Tuesday (Jan 10) left his position as technical chief of world champions Mercedes, amid media reports linking him with a return to Formula One rivals Williams. 

AFP

Thursday 12 January 2017, 09:38AM

Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team’s Technical Chief Paddy Lowe walks down the pit lane during the first practice session ahead of the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit near Budapest in July 2016. Photo: Andrej Isakovic/AFP
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team’s Technical Chief Paddy Lowe walks down the pit lane during the first practice session ahead of the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit near Budapest in July 2016. Photo: Andrej Isakovic/AFP

The respected 54-year-old Briton played an integral role in Mercedes’ domination in the sport in recent times, culminating in a hat-trick of successive constructor and driver titles.

Lowe, whose contract with Mercedes was due to expire in May, has been placed on gardening leave.

Highly rated British designer James Allison, who left Ferrari last August, is expected to replace Lowe at Mercedes.

“I have had a fantastically successful and enjoyable three and a half years at Mercedes working with an incredible team of people,” Lowe said in a Mercedes statement.

“I am now looking forward to a new challenge and wish everyone well at Mercedes.”

Lowe, who joined Mercedes in 2013, is tipped for a leading role at Williams after chief technical officer Pat Symonds parted company with the British team last year.

It would mark Lowe’s second career at Williams following a six-year stint with the team before a 20-year spell at McLaren prior to his Mercedes move.

“Paddy has played an important part in our success during the past three and a half years and we thank him for his contribution to this significant chapter in Mercedes motorsport history,” team boss Toto Wolff added.

“Success in Formula One is not about single individuals but about the strength in depth and technical capability of an origination.

“We have the talent in place to continue our success of recent years and we plan to build upon it in 2017 and beyond.”

 

 
