Tawatchai to get burial as autopsy hearing awaits

PHUKET: The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has asked the Central Institute of Forensic Science (CIFS) to send the body of a former Phuket and Phang Nga land official back to his family for funeral rites.

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 17 January 2017, 08:57AM

Mr Tawatchai, 66, died mysteriously on Aug 29 last year in the infamous ‘suicide by socks’ case inside this DSI holding cell, leading to speculation about his death. Photo: Bangkok Post by Tawatchai Kemgumnerd
Mr Tawatchai, 66, died mysteriously on Aug 29 last year in the infamous ‘suicide by socks’ case inside this DSI holding cell, leading to speculation about his death. Photo: Bangkok Post by Tawatchai Kemgumnerd

DSI Chief Paisit Wongmuang said yesterday (Jan 16) that he had ordered his subordinates to work with the CIFS to return the body of Tawatchai Anukul to his family, as requested by Tawatchai’s brother Chainarong Anukul.

Mr Tawatchai’s body, which has been kept at Thammasat University Hospital’s Forensic Science Department in Pathum Thani, will be delivered to a temple where a funeral will take place.

Mr Tawatchai, 66, died mysteriously on Aug 29 last year while he was in DSI custody, leading to speculation about his death.

An investigation concluded that Mr Tawatchai strangled himself by wrapping his socks around his neck and attaching them to a door hinge.

Mr Chainarong said he had submitted a letter to Justice Permanent Secretary Charnchao Chaiyanukij, asking him to return Mr Tawatchai’s body to the family, after officials took the body for a second forensic examination. He added his family thought it was time to arrange a funeral.

Mr Chainarong said he had contacted the Ministry of Justice asking for Mr Tawatchai’s autopsy report, without success. An official told him the findings could not be revealed now as they might affect people involved in the case.

The first court hearing on the autopsy findings is set on Feb 20, according to Mr Chainarong. He said his family will accept the court’s decision.

Following Mr Tawatchai’s death, Mr Chainarong questioned the DSI’s finding that his brother used a pair of socks to hang himself. Mr Chainarong asked that forensic officials from the police’s Institute of Forensic Medicine be included in the DSI forensic team conducting a second examination on the body.

The institute earlier reported in its initial autopsy result that Mr Tawatchai died of abdominal haemorrhaging and a ruptured liver from being hit with a solid, blunt object together with asphyxiation from hanging, contrary to the DSI’s claim that he committed suicide solely by hanging.

Read original story here.

 

 
