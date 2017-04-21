Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

TAT to host street food festival

BANGKOK: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will host Bangkok Street Food Festival in June to give local roadside cuisine greater exposure to international tourists.

tourism, health,

Bangkok Post

Friday 21 April 2017, 09:56AM

Vendors prepare food at food stalls at Chinatown’s Yaowarat Rd. Photo: Patipat Janthong
Vendors prepare food at food stalls at Chinatown’s Yaowarat Rd. Photo: Patipat Janthong

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the authority is ready to host the street food festival in partnership with Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on a popular road in the capital.

The potential venue will be on Khao San, Yaowarat or Pratunam Rd.

“We will use this opportunity to present Thailand’s street food gastronomy to lure more international travellers to come to the country,” he said.

CNN recently ranked Thailand the top spot for street food in the world.

Thai cuisine has long been loved by gourmands of every nationality, and the TAT hopes to promote street food to complement its international renown.

Mr Yuthasak denied rumours that the government would order BMA to ban street food vendors across Bangkok.

Instead, TAT aims to promote Bangkok’s street foods both among foreigners and locals.

“Bangkok’s street food is known for being diverse, delicious, and coming at affordable prices. There shouldn’t be any ban on street food, though the government does need to make it more systematic and hygienic,” he said.

Meanwhile, the TAT Governor said Thailand will also host the 4th UNWTO forum on gastronomy in April or May next year to further promote tourism and fine dining in the country.

That forum will likewise seek to generate more revenue from international travellers coming to Thailand to try the local cuisine.

That event will not only be a Mice event, but also help promote Thailand among various nationalities, said Mr Yuthasak.

The forum is expected to be held in Bangkok or Phuket.

Thailand is also ready to host the upcoming World Travel Tourism Council (WTTC) Global Summit from April 25-27.

He said Thailand could use this opportunity to show more than 750 international participants, from country leaders to well-known business people around the world, the country's readiness in hosting an international tourism forum.

Those 750 WTCC member participants will together represent more than 30% of the world’s travel trade market.

Some famous participants include Britain’s former prime minister David Cameron, AirAsia Founder Tony Fernandes, Emirates Group president Gary Chapman, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group’s chief executive James Riley, Google Travel Managing Director Rob Torres, Agoda Co-Founder Robert Rosenstein and Siam Piwat Ltd’s President Chadathip Chutrakul.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket boy, 15, and mum survive motorbike slam into back of 10-wheeler

ematt, the thai laws could have you for defamation, using "hateful" incorrectly to discribe !Ben, perhaps you should google "hate"...(Read More)

Drink drivers to work in mortuaries

Kurt, I agree, in fact the patients ,and the victims, in the morgue, have a degree of privacy, as have their families and friends. It's a pity ...(Read More)

Court jails five for running sex ring

Seen the 'amount' of girls on the photos, who with dry eyes can convince me that the thai police didn't know already long time about the p...(Read More)

Phuket boy, 15, and mum survive motorbike slam into back of 10-wheeler

Wow Ben, are the insults really necessary? Maybe he was heading home from a night job - you don't know. Personally, I'm glad to hear that n...(Read More)

Phuket request for Patong nightlife 4am closing shrouded in silence

Kurt I'm quite sure it reached the top of the corruption pyramid- which is why there is silence. The under table payments to operate late night mu...(Read More)

Drink drivers to work in mortuaries

Kurt...what the hell are you rambling about? ...(Read More)

Court jails five for running sex ring

Just amazing how that little black book that was identified at the raid just kinda "disappeared". I'm guessing it is because the names ...(Read More)

Phuket boy, 15, and mum survive motorbike slam into back of 10-wheeler

Well, I'm sure this 15 year old rocket scientist had a valid motorbike license, but I'm amazed how you can be that dull-headed that you can fa...(Read More)

Four dead in Phuket’s ‘Seven Days of Danger’

benvenuto...consider a driver is stung by a bee whilst driving then panics and collides with a tree. By your definition of an accident it's nobody...(Read More)

Phuket garbage truck kills another, driver charged

jogi...other than the Police statement there is no evidence the passenger was or was not wearing a helmet. There is also no evidence of the taxidriver...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.