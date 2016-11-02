Hard Rock Café in Patong is holding its annual World Steak Tour. Right now you can travel around the world to taste the finest quality steak without having to leave Phuket. So get down to Hard Rock Cafe to order one of their five world-class steaks and enjoy the fabulous hospitality and non-stop live music that Hard Rock Café is famous for the world over.

Saturday 5 November 2016, 02:00PM

There is something for every appetite, from tenderloin to T-bone, all cooked perfectly to your preference and served with delicious sauces.

Enjoy your steak with a side of fresh cooked vegetables and your choice of crispy onion rings or French fries.

You can keep coming back to complete your global tour, with stops in three continents including:

Australian Grain-fed T-Bone

T-bone steaks are cut from the short loin, with the famous T-bone dividing two normally separate cuts of beef – the tenderloin and striploin steak, so you get the best of both worlds.

New Zealand Ocean Beef Tenderloin

Ocean Beef cattle are fed a high-quality diet of locally sourced golden Mid-Canterbury grains and drink snow melt water from the Southern Alps. Ocean Beef premium grain-fed beef is the unique product of an exceptional environment; the best grass, the best grains and fresh sea air.

American USDA Striploin

USDA Prime is the highest grading standard for marbling (equated with the “highest quality”) in American beef. Only the top 1 to 2 per cent of all beef can be qualified as USDA Prime.

Australian Tomahawk Ribeye

Incredibly tender, the Australian Tomahawk Ribeye is riddled with that mouth-watering marbling that gives beef its buttery texture and succulent beefy flavor. For those who don’t know, the bone is left on to keep in the flavours and make the meat even juicier and more succulent.

Japanese Saga Ribeye

Saga Beef is recognised as one of the best brands in Japan, ranking up there with Matsuzaka Beef and Kobe Beef. Saga Beef is a regional specialty of the Saga Prefecture, which boasts a mild climate where high-quality breeding cattle are brought in to be raised to the highest standard. This highly marbled beef is in demand all over the globe.