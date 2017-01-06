Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Switched on for marine solutions

Electrical Marine Company Limited (EMCL) was established over 27 years ago in Thailand by Damian Barrett, at that time a new arrival to the emerging recreational maritime destination of Phuket, which in a short time would become the epicentre of Southeast Asia pleasure boating.

Friday 6 January 2017, 11:45AM

Twenty-plus years later, EMCL has now been long established as a leading sales and service provider in Phuket and Southeast Asia for a wide range of world-class marine manufacturers.

Official distributor for companies such as Mastervolt, Northern Lights, Vetus, Navico, (B&G, Lowrance and Simrad) Marinco, ATLAS and many others, EMCL has power-generation, power-supply and power-storage (lithium-ion battery specialists) and navigation solutions for nearly every conceivable need.

From a sailing dinghy to a cruising yacht to a weekend boat or mega-yacht, specification, supply and installation of electrical and electronic solutions is available in a one-stop package.

Tired of dealing with multiple agents, contractors and general grafting drifters who may or may not turn up? Call EMCL, who will arrange and co-ordinate every aspect of the job, including importation, customs and installation right through to final commissioning.

Having a single source of contact will save a lot of money, time and grief on every job from small to a total refit. As authorised dealer for all the supplied equipment, full factory warranties are assured, which even includes onboard service (house calls) for Navico products.

Navigation electronics specialists EMCL received the 2016 Navico award for the best performing distributor (sales and integration) for B&G, long considered the premium choice of instruments for Grand Prix racers and discerning cruisers in Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

For larger vessels with complex and critical power requirements, owners and captains can be reassured that EMCL has long experience and factory technical training on shore power converter systems as proven by a contact from Airports of Thailand to deal with the aircraft power converters, a critical and trusted function.

Modern marine electronics and systems have evolved at pace with the advances in computing; as a consequence today’s instruments and systems have a bewildering range of diverse functions.

All electrical functions can now be controlled and monitored from a single – or numerous – locations on a shared multi-function screen if desired.

Check battery voltage, power draw, power remaining, operate the auto pilot, view the radar, AIS, charts, position and even control the stereo and turn on lights from a single location; advanced equipment making operation simple.

EMCL can make it all happen, simply.

Electrical Marine Co, Ltd. 223 Moo 8, Tumbon Paklok, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand. Tel: + 66 76 510 782. Fax: + 66 76 510 782

 

For more information visit: www.electrical-marine.com

This article is featured in Set Sail, the official companion guide for the Phuket International Boat Show (PIMEX) at Royal Phuket Marina from Jan 5-8. For more information about PIMEX visit: www.phuketboatshow.com

The Phuket International Boat Show, better known as PIMEX, is proudly sponsored by The Phuket News

 

 
