Suzuki Sporty Jeep

THB 180,000

Thursday 13 July 2017, 11:09AM

Suzuki Sporty Jeep

Excellent condition, Manual, A/C, 4WD, genuine low mileage, 2005.
Contact details
Person : Stuart Hooper
Address : Chao Fa West, Chalong
Phone : 0898735947
