THB 180,000
Thursday 13 July 2017, 11:09AM
Excellent condition, Manual, A/C, 4WD, genuine low mileage, 2005.
yvonne@ I am 110 % agree whit you, but if the are Karon Police Station some Investigation this very very bad case, then a don`t now. It`s about only ...(Read More)
Amazing. No details yet as to what caused the accident, and PN lynch mob has already pronounced both verdict and sentence. Only things missing are tor...(Read More)
"Trash in the ocean is one of the biggest problems facing marine animals" Wrong! Humans are the biggest problem facing marine animals. As Be...(Read More)
There are some body here in Phuket some have a very very big pockets that will not stop this madness with Jet-Ski and Parasailing in Phuket.
How ma...(Read More)
Mr Col Santi Sakuntanark you have more dead tourists on your back, how many more kilo dead meat you ned to close this madness in Phuket whit Jet- Ski ...(Read More)
All busses should be marked in large print of the date of manufactured and name of manufacturers. No more deceiving tourist by putting a Mercedes Benz...(Read More)
I hope a full Investigation request is lodged by the family against the Operators and their QUALIFICATIONS for granting of their Licenses to operate, ...(Read More)
Well, it's not murder. It's either negligent homicide, manslaughter, death by misadventure or suicide. Since the deceased had a reasonable exp...(Read More)
I fully agree with Simon. This was again useless accident caused by an amateur running something that they should not. Driving around Phuket is dang...(Read More)
Agree totally with @Simon01; I would go even further and have them out on a pontoon (maybe out in the middle of Patong Bay for example, so the skis an...(Read More)