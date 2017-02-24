BANGKOK: A baggage handler at Suvarnabhumi airport has been arrested over the theft of valuables worth B100,000 from a passenger’s checked luggage.

Friday 24 February 2017, 09:02AM

A baggage handler at Suvarnabhumi airport, Subin Chingram, 28, is taken to a briefing at the airport police station for allegedly stealing from a passenger’s bag. Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

Subin Chingram, 28, was arrested near an apartment in Soi Lat Krabang 6 in Bangkok’s Lat Krabang district on Wednesday (Feb 22) at 5pm, eight hours after the bag’s owner reported the theft to the Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station.

The Nakhon Ratchasima native was taken to a briefing at the station yesterday (Feb 23).

Police said the passenger, whose name was withheld, left Thailand on Thai Airways International flight TG431 on Feb 18 and filed a complaint on Wednesday that a gold necklace, gold ring and cash were missing from the bag.

Col Monthian Baothong, Chief of Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station, said investigators checked security camera footage and found a loader, identified later as Subin, handling the victim’s bag and they suspected him of the theft.

Police were able to locate him that evening near his apartment. Subin allegedly confessed that he had stolen the missing items from the THAI passenger’s bag. Officials searched his room and found the stolen assets.

Subin allegedly told police he had stolen valuables from passengers’ bags several times before being caught.

Col Monthian said other stolen assets found in the room included three mobile phones, a tablet, a digital camera and two watches.

The suspect was charged with stealing on the airport grounds which carries a jail term of 1-5 years and a fine of B2,000-B10,000.

Read original story here.