Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Suvarnabhumi immigration officials told to sit tight

BANGKOK: Immigration officials on duty at Suvarnabhumi airport during morning peak hours have been ordered not to leave their stations to keep the lines of departing passengers flowing.

immigration, transport,

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 28 February 2017, 09:34AM

A passenger hands her passport to an immigration official at Suvarnabhumi airport. Photo: Somchai Poomlard
A passenger hands her passport to an immigration official at Suvarnabhumi airport. Photo: Somchai Poomlard

The stringent directive was issued by Immigration Bureau Chief Lt Gen Nathathorn Prousoontorn yesterday (Feb 27) after complaints about a long wait from air travellers to have their passports stamped in the morning.

The big boss at the bureau said up to 14 officers, or about 80% of the workforce at the airport, had already been deployed in the morning but passengers claimed they saw an empty counter as some officials might have gone to the toilet during the long working hours.

To solve the problem, Lt Gen Nathathorn said he had ordered all duty officers to never leave their desks from 6am to 9am.

Morning hours are a peak period at Suvarnabhumi, when more flights leave the airport.

The bureau chief also promised to transfer more officials under his supervision from other immigration posts to reduce the workload of their colleagues at Bangkok’s international gateway.

He called an urgent meeting at the airport after social media showed foreign passengers thronged the area waiting for their documents to be processed on Sunday morning (Feb 26) while some immigration counters were empty.

Lt Gen Nathathorn claimed a check with all airlines leaving Bangkok during that period found only four Bangkok Airways passengers had missed their flights to Phnom Penh.

A further probe also showed the last person who passed through immigration was on board flight PG931, he said. There were other reasons the four passengers had missed their flights – they might have spent too much time shopping, had a long meal or could not find the gates, he added.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket puts sun loungers back on Patong Beach

I miss Thailand a lot and read thinks are returning in to Better. Corruption gets NACC control, Army keeps steady at UFO temple, corrupted stat people...(Read More)

Phuket puts sun loungers back on Patong Beach

What a grand generosity to allow sun chairs and umbrellas almost at the end of high season......(Read More)

Phuket puts sun loungers back on Patong Beach

They cannot approve loungers for Patong without the same for other areas. I came here for the lovely Nai Harn beach 13 years ago, but have not been to...(Read More)

Phuket puts sun loungers back on Patong Beach

Hmmmm, happiness to tourists and piles of cash to ????? What's the betting they will be over the entire beach before Christmas!...(Read More)

Phuket bus driver suffers minor injuries in collision with six-wheeler truck

Why they allow public transport and trucks to drive on Phuket when it is raining or roads are wet? It is dangerous. ...(Read More)

How’s your syphilis? Phuket work permits still require tests

@ swerv-- You repeated my question. A question! Answer the question, not swerve/derail about it. Why only foreigners? Foreigners, for a working p...(Read More)

Let Patong party all night, say Phuket pollsters

Sure thats why people come to Patong and on holiday to party, a party zone is disturbing nobody and just good for the economy...(Read More)

Phuket puts sun loungers back on Patong Beach

It starts with 10% zones, within a year all the Phuket beaches are completely 100% back to as it was before May 2014. Mark my words. The influential ...(Read More)

Let Patong party all night, say Phuket pollsters

Great result. Would help to keep all the low life away from respectable ares...(Read More)

Phuket puts sun loungers back on Patong Beach

Just run the numbers: 360 beach chairs in each zone is 1800 for Patong. 200 bath per chair is 360.000.- bath per day or 10.8 mil bath per month. Ho...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.