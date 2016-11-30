CHIANG MAI: A man suspected of ordering the beating of a general’s son at a pub in Chiang Mai reported to police as a witness yesterday (Nov 29) and denied any wrongdoing.

Wednesday 30 November 2016, 09:26AM

Actress Lakana “Aum” Wattanawongsiri (centre) holds a press conference in Chiang Mai on Sunday (Nov 27) on the severe physical assault of a pub visitor who is a son of an army major-general last Friday (Nov 25). Photo: Cheewin Sattha

Col Sarayuth Sa-nguanpokhai, acting police commander in the northern province, said Krisna “Ball” Amitsoon came to the Chiang Mai police headquarters at about 1pm after being summoned for questioning.

Mr Krisna, the boyfriend of TV actress Lakana “Aum” Wattanawongsiri, talked to the police not as a suspect but as a witness, the acting commander said.

Interrogators earlier summoned people involved in the incident – actors, actresses and waiters – to give statements.

Col Sarayuth said Mr Krisna denied ordering the guards at the Malin Sky pub to assault Issarajnuwat Wankawisan, 23.

Mr Krisna was believed to be the real owner of the pub although a man who registered the pub business denied Mr Krisna’s involvement.

Social media users believe the man is Mr Krisna’s nominee because Mr Krisna said in a YouTube clip the pub belonged to him.

A 43-year-old guard of the pub already confessed to the assault of Mr Issarajnuwat, son of Maj Gen Witthaya Wankawisan, commander of the 38th Army Circle in Nan province.

Three waiters of the pub met local police late Monday night (Nov 28) and also denied any involvement in the assault, which caused serious injuries in the victim’s face including a broken nose, a cracked and deformed jaw, loose teeth and torn ear tissue.

Mr Issarajnuwat was reportedly attacked after complaining about not being able to use the washroom at the pub. The guards allegedly blocked it while the celebrities were using it Friday night (Nov 25).

He was reportedly attacked while talking on the phone with his mother, who heard the entire incident.

Read original story here.