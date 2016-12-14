Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Suspected drug-dealing housewives blame it on economy

UDON THANI: Three housewives working for a most wanted Lao drug trafficker to supply narcotics to dealers in two northeastern provinces claimed economic woes had forced them to enter the drug trade so they could feed their families.

crime, drugs, economics, police, transport,

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 14 December 2016, 09:12AM

Three housewives allegedly turning into illicit drug suppliers are interrogated by Udon Thani Police following their arrests in this northeastern province yesterday (Dec 13). Photo: Open Udon Facebook page
Three housewives allegedly turning into illicit drug suppliers are interrogated by Udon Thani Police following their arrests in this northeastern province yesterday (Dec 13). Photo: Open Udon Facebook page

The trio also offered barter trade of speed pills for vehicles to attract cashless buyers.

Sujittra Singkha, 44, Pennapa Jaithad, 33, and Chankhajorn Pleechan, 39, all from Nakhon Phanom’s Ban Phaeng district, were caught separately in Udon Thani province on drug charges, Col Vith Muthasin, Udon Thani investigation chief said yesterday (Dwec 13). 

Seized from them were 3,800 speed pills and two cars, he said.

The arrests followed a police investigation that Pennapa and Chankhajorn had sold illicit drugs to small dealers in Udon Thani and Nong Bua Lam Phu provinces. Those who had no cash could barter their motorcycles or cars for speed pills. The rates were 200 speed pills for a motorcycle, 2,000 pills for a car and 2,500 pills for a pickup truck, Thairath Online reported.

A police spy posing as a customer contacted the two women offering to trade a motorcycle for speed pills.

As the pair showed up at a mall in downtown Udon Thani to deliver the drugs, police moved on to arrest them.

Pennapa and Chankhajorn confessed to having received the drugs from a Lao man identified only as Sia Noi.

They told police that they had dealt drugs several times as the sluggish economy drove them to earn money to support their families.

Unit - 27

They said they were not drug addicts and only supplied them to small dealers. Customers could pay cash for speed pills or pay with cars, pickup trucks or motorcycles, which would be handed over to Sia Noi, said the women.

Police later asked the suspects to buy two bundles of 3,600 speed pills from Sia Noi for B300,000.

The Lao national sent his Thai aide to supply the drugs at a petrol station in Muang district of Udon Thani.

The woman, identified later as Sujittra, was arrested.

Sujittra claimed she was a hired hand who could barely make ends meet, not to mention education expenses for her children. This drove her to deal drugs with Sia Noi, who paid her B15,000 for each delivery.

Sia Noi also allegedly buys stolen vehicles from Thailand and gives cash to gamblers seeking to pawn their cars, said Col Vith.

Police would extend the investigation to arrest those involved.

Read original story here.

 

 
Kurt | 14 December 2016 - 10:36:10

Seized were 2 cars!
Perhaps it was for paying off their car loans more than 'feeding' their families?
That 'feeding family' is many times the excuse for unlawful behavior in Thailand.
And many times thai authorities show 'understanding', not for free, of course.
But were to draw the line?

