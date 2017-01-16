Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Suspect re-enacts murder

RATCHABURI: A kamnan or sub-district head, a key suspect in the love triangle murder case, was taken to re-enact the crime at the spot where the murder plan was hatched and he allegedly received money for the job in Ratchaburi.

Bangkok Post

Monday 16 January 2017, 08:48AM

Sanong said he was fearful of Col Amnuay. Photo: Post Today
Sanong said he was fearful of Col Amnuay. Photo: Post Today

Sanong Somsit, 54, a kamnan of Lat Bua Khao sub-district in Ban Pong district of Ratchaburi, was escorted to a coffee shop near Ban Pong Police Station. The shop is where he and Col Amnuay Phongsawad, 58 – a former superintendent of Ban Pong Police Station arrested for being the mastermind of the murder – allegedly planned to abduct and kill Suphakson Ponthaisong.

It is also where the kamnan allegedly received the money from the policeman for the murder.

Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner Lt Gen Sanit Mahathavorn said Sanong admitted he agreed to find a team to carry out the murder because he feared Col Amnuay’s influence.

Sanong earlier told police that in November last year, Col Amnuay phoned him asking him to find a team to abduct and kill Ms Suphakson. The police officer was angry with Ms Suphakson for being romantically involved with his mistress, Kannikar Krumrum, a 38-year-old restaurant singer.

Also, the victim did not return money owed to Ms Kannikar. The money belonged to Col Amnuay.

Police recently found Ms Suphakson’s body buried in Kanchanaburi’s Muang district.

Police said Sanong will be remanded in detention while questioning continues.

Read original story here.

 

 
