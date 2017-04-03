Boy are we lucky. Phuket, where millions of people from all over the world save their cash and vacation days to visit, is where we get to call home. For some, the longer you’re here, the easier it gets to take it for granted. Not us, not yet.

Saturday 8 April 2017, 10:00AM

By Jeremie Schatz

The balmy waters of the Andaman Sea seem to always exude a sultry invitation.

Even when the monsoons are raging and the ocean is angry, you may still glimpse a handful of us out there emerging on the crest of a wave before disappearing into the trough.

We’re pretty dedicated is what I’m getting at and we take what surf we can get with a smile and a high five.

With an idea in mind to commemorate the present, past, and future of the sport in Phuket, as well as its participants, Surf Thailand was born.

With surfing’s surging popularity, and recent inclusion in the summer Olympics, the timing seems appropriate.

However, SurfThailand.com will encompass much more than mildly-coherent babbling about our surfing experiences accompanied by photos of scantily-clad beach girls.

We want to explore the entire watersports world in Phuket: Surfing, paddle-boarding, wake-boarding, windsurfing, flow-boarding – all of it.

We want to learn, educate, laugh, inspire/be inspired and be humbled along with everyone else who loves this little island – and all the water-bound adventures to be had along its shores – both those who have been here forever and those who’ve yet to come.

Besides propagating good vibes and bolstering the watersports industry, Surf Thailand’s core mission is to help improve quality of life for underserved individuals in need of prosthetics and rehabilitation therapy.

Soon, we will start creating purposeful products under our label including “Kindness Caps” and “Giving Garments” of which 100% of the items’ proceeds will be donated to the Siriraj Foundation to help fund prosthetic components for Thai citizens and others from all around the world.

Spreading the stoke and inspiring generous acts of kindness is what it’s all about.

Surf Thailand is a collaboration between Mark Suarkeo and Jeremie Schatz. Two brothers-from-different-mothers (and fathers) who have joined forces to channel their passion for the water into constructive means.

Mark Suarkeo is the founder of Surf Thailand and a certified prosthetist providing clinical care in Bangkok and Phuket. He can be reached at: mark@surfthailand.com.

Jeremie Schatz is director of Andaman Board Sports and can be reached at: jeremie@andamanboardsports.com.

Visit surfthailand.com and andamanboardsports.com for more information.