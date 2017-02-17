SURFING: I just got back from Bali with a bunch of very cool surfers, and I can tell you, being surf-fit was a blessing. Due to living and working in Phuket, months have passed without a surf. Thanks to my commitment to surfing training and fitness, I had so much fun in the water catching and sharing loads of waves.

Sunday 19 February 2017, 12:00PM

Hayden carves a curve in his recent trip to Bali. Photo: baliwaves.com

I am the first to admit that surfing is the best form of surfing training, however, due to living in Phuket, like many surfers worldwide, I am left for long periods of time with fickle waves and long seasonal flat spells.

My career also has me working in-land for lengthy periods of time, so using surfing training to remain in the zone is a vital part of my lifestyle. I want to be confident my body is surf-strong and supple and my surfing fitness is up to par when I paddle out. Quality surfing workouts play a big part of that game.

For all my surfing friends who live by the beach – no real dramas – you have access to waves and can go whenever the surf is up. However, for many surfers that option does not exist. Try not surfing or not doing any surf specific training for six months and then paddling out in a decent swell – your heart, arms and shoulders feel like rocks and your mind starts playing tricks on you.

I think you will agree that staying surf-fit is one of the best investments you can do, especially prior to going on a surf trip, and I encourage you to maintain your surfing fitness and flexibility.

I am a big believer in body weight surf training being fundamental to ones surfing fitness. I also believe using your body weight is one of the best ways to live in a healthy athletic body, so during no surf periods I maintain my surfing flexibility with daily yoga classes.

Luckily, where I chose to stay in Bali, Komune Resort & Beach Club at Jalan Pantai Keramas, had morning and afternoon classes so getting in a morning surf and finishing with a good stretch-out or taking the afternoon class to loosen up and paddle out on sunset were excellent options for any level of surfer or fitness enthusiast.

The set up overlooked Keramas reef – with fun punchy waves at three to five feet with some serious power when bigger swells arrived. The surrounding atmosphere was quiet, natural and appeasing to those who appreciate Eco-tourism and healthy living. As a bonus the staff were friendly and offered high tide night surfing for experienced surfers. Highly recommended.

There was also an exceptional Balinese restaurant just down the road if you which was great as I like authentic Balinese food at local prices and wanted to stroll among the surrounding rice paddies.

If that is not for you, simply surf your brains out. As for me, I am back in the land of, ‘no waves’ for a while, so will be dreaming about Bali waves while staying surf strong.

Hayden Rhodes (aka ‘D Man’) is the creator of Surf Training Secrets and is known for his enthusiasm and lifelong love of health, fitness, adventure and surfing. He has been helping people improve their human performance while surfing and snowboarding around the world for more then 20 years.

Hayden believes everyone has the ability to improve their lives and promotes health as much as he promotes fitness. He continues to study, surf and snowboard around the world and looks forward to helping you and your surfing body.

For more information visit http://www.surftrainingsecrets.com/