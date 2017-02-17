Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Surf training keeps you in the zone

SURFING: I just got back from Bali with a bunch of very cool surfers, and I can tell you, being surf-fit was a blessing. Due to living and working in Phuket, months have passed without a surf. Thanks to my commitment to surfing training and fitness, I had so much fun in the water catching and sharing loads of waves.

The Phuket News

Sunday 19 February 2017, 12:00PM

Hayden carves a curve in his recent trip to Bali. Photo: baliwaves.com
Hayden carves a curve in his recent trip to Bali. Photo: baliwaves.com

I am the first to admit that surfing is the best form of surfing training, however, due to living in Phuket, like many surfers worldwide, I am left for long periods of time with fickle waves and long seasonal flat spells.

My career also has me working in-land for lengthy periods of time, so using surfing training to remain in the zone is a vital part of my lifestyle. I want to be confident my body is surf-strong and supple and my surfing fitness is up to par when I paddle out. Quality surfing workouts play a big part of that game.

For all my surfing friends who live by the beach – no real dramas – you have access to waves and can go whenever the surf is up. However, for many surfers that option does not exist. Try not surfing or not doing any surf specific training for six months and then paddling out in a decent swell – your heart, arms and shoulders feel like rocks and your mind starts playing tricks on you.

I think you will agree that staying surf-fit is one of the best investments you can do, especially prior to going on a surf trip, and I encourage you to maintain your surfing fitness and flexibility.

I am a big believer in body weight surf training being fundamental to ones surfing fitness. I also believe using your body weight is one of the best ways to live in a healthy athletic body, so during no surf periods I maintain my surfing flexibility with daily yoga classes.

Luckily, where I chose to stay in Bali, Komune Resort & Beach Club at Jalan Pantai Keramas, had morning and afternoon classes so getting in a morning surf and finishing with a good stretch-out or taking the afternoon class to loosen up and paddle out on sunset were excellent options for any level of surfer or fitness enthusiast.

Unit - 27

The set up overlooked Keramas reef – with fun punchy waves at three to five feet with some serious power when bigger swells arrived. The surrounding atmosphere was quiet, natural and appeasing to those who appreciate Eco-tourism and healthy living. As a bonus the staff were friendly and offered high tide night surfing for experienced surfers. Highly recommended.

There was also an exceptional Balinese restaurant just down the road if you which was great as I like authentic Balinese food at local prices and wanted to stroll among the surrounding rice paddies.

If that is not for you, simply surf your brains out. As for me, I am back in the land of, ‘no waves’ for a while, so will be dreaming about Bali waves while staying surf strong.

Hayden Rhodes (aka ‘D Man’) is the creator of Surf Training Secrets and is known for his enthusiasm and lifelong love of health, fitness, adventure and surfing. He has been helping people improve their human performance while surfing and snowboarding around the world for more then 20 years.

Hayden believes everyone has the ability to improve their lives and promotes health as much as he promotes fitness. He continues to study, surf and snowboard around the world and looks forward to helping you and your surfing body.

For more information visit http://www.surftrainingsecrets.com/

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Six Thais, foreigner arrested in Phuket for possession of drugs, guns and ammunition

Eagle, you always just grip beside matters with your reaction. By Law, set by Ministry of Justice, the police has been ordered not to show not convic...(Read More)

Phuket’s red light cameras now in operation

@ ematt: You did forget a few names! Read all comments first, and join us! :-)...(Read More)

Phuket immigration confirms server issue with 90-day online reporting

@Scudman: Yes online would be fine. Agree 100%. But if your online report not come through it is your 'fault' And Immigration fines you for ...(Read More)

Prawit confirms B13.5bn sub order

I am sure we can all think of a million better uses for these public funds, from infrastructure improvements to public transportation, schools, hospit...(Read More)

Krabi coal-fired power plant gets go-ahead

Thais should learn from highly developed countries like the USA!!Oops,i forgot,Donald Trump is a big supporter of coal-fired power plants....(Read More)

Phuket NACC ordered to probe corruption

This is whats useful. The phone numbers and email address. This way people can call directly as things happen on their mobiles and send photos and vid...(Read More)

Krabi coal-fired power plant gets go-ahead

Pity, a missed chance to improve environment. Why not combine/integrate waste/rubbish incinerators with power plants? Try to keep coal out. So much...(Read More)

Krabi coal-fired power plant gets go-ahead

You'd have thought with all the sun in Thailand, solar would be used more but I've never seen it here, all government buildings, hotels, coukd...(Read More)

AirAsia to launch Phuket-Pattaya direct, daily flights

Great Initiative of AirAsia. They can earn a lot of money with these flights. Great opportunity for tourists to compare Pattaya and Phuket. Now you...(Read More)

Phuket tourists rescued after speedboat slams submerged mooring block

Of course you not see 'underwater' concrete blocks, that why they have a buoy attached at surface. Hello!!!!??? Well, boat gone, another &...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.