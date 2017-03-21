Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Superkidz Triathlon returns to Thanyapura Phuket

Start From: Sunday 23 April 2017, 05:30AM to Sunday 23 April 2017, 12:00PM

Superkidz Triathlon returns to Thanyapura Phuket

On 23/4/17, Phuket’s long-running youth multisport event features a fun and challenging age-appropriate race distances for youth aged 4-15 to compete in a safe environment. The triathlon starts with a swim at Thanyapura’s Olympic-sized 50-meter pool, continues with a bike ride through Khao Phra Thaew National Park, and a run concluding at Thanyapura’s cushioned athletics track and grandstand. Entry fee is 700 THB/individual or 1,800 THB/team. Prizes are awarded to the top 3 male and female finishers for each age category and relay teams. Registration deadline is 16 April 2017 More info : events@thanyapura.com or +66 76 336 000 or thanyapura.com/event/superkidz-triathlon-2017/

Proudly sponsored by Live89.5 and Khao Phuket
Contact details
Person : Thanyapura
Address : Thanyapura Sports & Leisure Club Phuket
Phone : +66 76 336 000
Website : thanyapura.com/event/superkidz-triathlon-2017/
Location

 
