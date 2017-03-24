TRIATHLON: The Superkidz Triathlon is set to return to Thanyapura Phuket on April 23. The event is Phuket’s long-running youth multi-sport and features fun and challenging age-appropriate race distances for youths aged 4-18.

Saturday 25 March 2017, 05:00PM

Youngsters cross the finish line in last event.

The triathlon starts with a swim at Thanyapura’s Olympic-sized 50-metre pool, continues with a bike ride through Khao Phra Thaew National Park, and a run concluding at Thanyapura’s athletics track and grandstand.

As well as accepting individual entrants, young athletes can also choose to compete as part of a team.

Time: 5:45am–midday

Age Categories:

· The Tri-Tots category is for ages 4 to 6 years old competing in 25m swim, 500m bike, 200m run.

· The Junior category is for ages 7-9 and is comprised of a 100m swim, 1.5-kilometre bike, and 500m run.

· Youths aged 11 to 12 years (Intermediate category) will swim 250m, ride 3km, and run 1km.

· The Senior category (ages 13-15) involves a 400m swim, 7km bike, and 3km run.

Entry fee is B700 per individual or B1,500 per team. Prizes are awarded to the top three male and female finishers for each age category and relay teams.

Registration:

· Purchase tickets online at Eventbrite

· Thanyapura Club Services

· Deadline: 16 April 2017

Contact Information:

· Email: events@thanyapura.com

· Phone: +66 76 336 000

Website: http://www.thanyapura.com/event/superkidz-triathlon-2017/