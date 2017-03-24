The triathlon starts with a swim at Thanyapura’s Olympic-sized 50-metre pool, continues with a bike ride through Khao Phra Thaew National Park, and a run concluding at Thanyapura’s athletics track and grandstand.
As well as accepting individual entrants, young athletes can also choose to compete as part of a team.
Time: 5:45am–midday
Age Categories:
· The Tri-Tots category is for ages 4 to 6 years old competing in 25m swim, 500m bike, 200m run.
· The Junior category is for ages 7-9 and is comprised of a 100m swim, 1.5-kilometre bike, and 500m run.
· Youths aged 11 to 12 years (Intermediate category) will swim 250m, ride 3km, and run 1km.
· The Senior category (ages 13-15) involves a 400m swim, 7km bike, and 3km run.
Entry fee is B700 per individual or B1,500 per team. Prizes are awarded to the top three male and female finishers for each age category and relay teams.
Registration:
· Purchase tickets online at Eventbrite
· Thanyapura Club Services
· Deadline: 16 April 2017
Contact Information:
· Email: events@thanyapura.com
· Phone: +66 76 336 000
Website: http://www.thanyapura.com/event/superkidz-triathlon-2017/
