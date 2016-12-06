Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Sudamericana title given to plane crash team

FOOTBALL: South American football confederation Conmebol yesterday (Dec 5) agreed to award the Copa Sudamericana to Brazilian club Chapecoense, whose team was wiped out in a plane crash while heading to the final.

football, disasters, death, transport,

AFP

Tuesday 6 December 2016, 10:18AM

Relatives of the members of the Chapecoense Real football club team killed in a plane crash in Colombia enter the field during a funeral ceremony at the stadium in Chapeco, Santa Catarina, southern Brazil, Saturday (Dec 3). Photo: AFP
Relatives of the members of the Chapecoense Real football club team killed in a plane crash in Colombia enter the field during a funeral ceremony at the stadium in Chapeco, Santa Catarina, southern Brazil, Saturday (Dec 3). Photo: AFP

The body issued a statement announcing the posthumous honour to the previously unsung club, which was having a fairy tale season until the disaster a week ago.

Chapecoense vice-president Ivan Tozzo hailed the decision as “justice”.

“We were sure that ‘Chape’ would be champions. It is a beautiful tribute,” he told a news conference.

The charter plane flying the team to the biggest match in its history ran out of fuel and crashed into the mountains in northwestern Colombia.

A total of 71 people died – most of the club members, including players, management and staff. Three players, two crew members and a journalist survived.

The side was heading to play the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final against Colombian club Atletico Nacional in the city of Medellin.

Nacional responded to the crash by calling for Chapecoense to be granted the Copa Sudamericana, the second highest club football title in South America.

The Paraguay-based confederation said yesterday that it had heeded Nacional’s request in deciding to hand the title to Chapecoense.

“ Conmebol awards the title for the 2016 Copa Sudamericana championship to Chapecoense,” including the $2 million (B71.2mn) in prize money, the confederation said in a statement.

It awarded Nacional its $1mn (B35.6mn) Conmebol Centenary Fair Play award.

“There is no greater demonstration of the spirit of understanding and fair play... than the consideration and respect shown by Atletico Nacional to its brothers in Chapecoense Football Club,” the statement said.

The small Brazilian city of Chapeco held a massive funeral on Saturday (Dec 3) for its team after the victims’ coffins arrived home, each draped in the club’s green and white flag.

A minute’s silence for the team was scheduled to be held before every Champions League and Europa League game this week.

Chapeco awoke meanwhile to the steep task of rebuilding a top-flight team from virtually nothing.

“We have lost practically all our assets,” said Tozzo last week.

He took over from president Sandro Pallaoro, who died in the crash.

“After everything we have achieved, now we have to start again from scratch,” Tozzo said.

“We will have to start to think, because we do not have 11 players to put on the field.

“We will need a great deal of help from the Brazilian Football Federation and the broadcaster Globo,” which owns the rights to screen the matches, he added.

Including the title award and winnings from earlier rounds, Chapecoense will take home just under $4mn (B142.5mn) from the tournament.

By taking the Sudamericana title, Chapecoense will be allowed to compete next season in the region’s top club tournament, the Copa Libertadores.

They will also face Atletico Nacional in the Recopa Sudamericana, a fixture between the title-holders of the Sudamericana and Libertadores cups.

Chapecoense said 13,000 people had applied in just two days for membership of the club, which previously had just 9,000 members.

Other Brazilian football teams have offered to farm out their players to Chapecoense.

Ten of the team’s players did not travel on the doomed flight. The club also has an under-20 squad with potential new first-team players.

Italian champions Torino took three decades to win a trophy again from an air crash that killed 18 of its players in 1949.

In England, Manchester United waited a decade to recover fully by winning the European Cup following the Munich air disaster in 1958 that killed 23 people, including eight players.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.