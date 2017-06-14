Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Sublime organic scents at Spa Cenvaree

It’s easy to loose track of time at Spa Cenvaree, the experience is like drifting through a fairytale punctuated with invigorating scents and soft sensations I had never before encountered.

Shela Riva

Saturday 24 June 2017, 10:00AM

Situated inside the Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket on Karon Beach, Spa Cenarvee offers a range of experiences to suit everyone’s tastes – after some consideration I settled on their popular two and a half hour “Thai Body Balance” package.

One small detail, which was crucial to me for the experience, was the provision of a personal locker.

This small but significant touch not only eased my concern about leaving my valuables unattended, but also provided a sense of liberation from possessions – allowing me to be completely unencumbered and present throughout the treatment.

To build up the treatment from the base, so to speak, instead of the usual wet cloth wiping down of my feet I was treated to a “Smoothing Wheat Germ and Sesame Foot Scrub”, which left my feet clean, fragrant and smooth.

My therapist carefully avoided the cut on my ankle during the scrub, and for the rest of the spa treatment, after I mentioned it to her.

To follow, the “Organic 7 Miracle Grains Body Exfoliation” was applied carefully to my skin as I lay on the massage bed with the temperature adjusted to my preference.

I was afraid the product would sting, as in other body exfoliations I have had, but instead it felt soothingly natural and harmless to my skin.

It ended nearly too soon when I was asked to shower off the earthy mixture.

Three main things stood out for me during this treatment, which easily surpass all of my spa experiences: The jacuzzi bath that came next, the high level of skill of my therapist, and every one of the divine smelling products which never felt chemical-based or harsh.

After washing off the body scrub, the “Detoxifying Thai Herbal Tea Bath” awaiting me was warm and heavenly, with rose petals scattered about in the high wall of bubbles and a selection of fresh oranges, yoghurt, a scrub, milk and honey to add according to my personal preference.

A bubbly jacuzzi herbal bath was never something on my list of things to try, but it surprised me with its relaxing qualities. This treatment, I was told, is the most popular among couples, and I could see why – I wished there was someone else present even just to witness it.

I had a choice between a nuad Thai or aromatherapy massage. I’d pre-selected the nuad Thai massage, as I felt an oil massage wasn’t substantial enough for my sore muscles.

My therapist asked me personally what I wanted out of the massage, and then hearing my woes suggested a deep tissue oil massage instead. I was apprehensive, but in the end, her experience and advice prevailed.

She skilfully knead and worked into the spots in my back and limbs which needed the most attention, transforming what is usually just ‘relaxing’ into extremely ‘healing’.

Something I want to emphasize about this treatment, and the whole Cenvaree Spa experience, is that every new spa product that was applied to my body instantly became my new favourite scent.

Each of them had a soothing natural scent consisting of herbs, nuts and even fruits. For my body massage, my therapist used an oil recognisably made with rosemary, which I later bought a bottle of to take home when my therapist explained it was their best selling product.

According to the spa menu this “Muscle Ache Relief Oil” included ingredients such as lemon, grapefruit, may chang (a Chinese herb known for its healing properties), rosemary and basil. 

To complete the treatment was a “Nourishing Facial Massage with Warming Sesame Pouch”. The warming sesame pouch proved to be a novel delight.

As the therapist massaged my face, she continually re-warmed this small sesame filled pouch – which I never actually saw because my eyes were shut throughout, from being so deeply relaxed – and placed it on various parts on my face to create an incredible unique heat effect that intermingled seamlessly into the facial massage.

The smell of the heated sesame seeds was strikingly nutty, earthy and extravagant – I’ve never been to a thermal springs in the cold mountain of Japan, but this smell evoked how I’ve always imagined such thermal springs would feel.

After this, I received the best cup of ginger tea I’ve had in my life – not too sweet, not too plain. Alongside, the perfect light snack I craved: some dried Thai fruits.

Not wanting to leave this newfound haven, I lingered in the changing rooms for far too long afterwards, taking my time to enjoy the luxurious gold and marble interior and even taking a second shower that I didn’t actually need. I think I will be back again soon.

 

For more information and booking please visit: spacenvaree.com/spa-cenvaree-at-centara-grand-beach-resort-phuket

 

 
