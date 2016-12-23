Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Struggling Palace sack Pardew, Allardyce in the frame

FOOTBAL: Alan Pardew has been sacked as Crystal Palace manager with the club just above the relegation places, the Premier League side’s chairman Steve Parish said yesterday (Dec 22).

football,

AFP

Friday 23 December 2016, 09:28AM

Pardew, 55, guided Palace to last season’s FA Cup Final where they lost to Manchester United in extra time but their Premier League form this term has been poor.
Pardew, 55, guided Palace to last season’s FA Cup Final where they lost to Manchester United in extra time but their Premier League form this term has been poor.

Pardew, 55, guided Palace to last season’s FA Cup Final where they lost to Manchester United in extra time but their Premier League form this term has been poor.

They have won just four of their 17 matches and only one of their last 11, and are presently only a point above the relegation places.

The immediate frontrunner to replace Pardew appeared to be Sam Allardyce, whose England reign lasted just one match before he had to resign after making ill-advised remarks to undercover reporters.

Leading English bookmakers William Hill make him even money favourite to replace Pardew.

“I would like to put on record our sincere gratitude for the tremendous service Alan has given us, both in his time here as manager and previously as a player,” said Parish in a statement published on the club website.

“Following a fantastic second half of 2014/15, the 2015/16 season culminated in only narrowly missing out on winning the FA Cup as well as securing our Premier League place for a record breaking fourth time.”

Parish said Pardew, who played for the club as well and described his return when appointed manager in early 2015 as a homecoming, had left a legacy which would benefit Palace for years to come.

“During his tenure Alan’s hard work and dedication were without question, he has improved so many areas of the club and we wish him the very best for the future,” said Parish.

“With games now coming thick and fast over the holiday period the club are hoping to put someone in place as quickly as possible but have nothing to say about a replacement at this time.”

C and C Marine

Pardew, whose previous managerial jobs include West Ham United, Southampton and Newcastle United, said his “special bond” with the Eagles had not been affected by the ending of his managerial reign.

“I would just like to take the opportunity to thank everybody at Crystal Palace for their fantastic support,” said Pardew.

“In particular a big thanks to the players who gave me absolutely everything and Steve Parish and his Board.

“Personally I have a lot of good feelings for this football club and am sad that my time there has ended.”

Pardew’s job security had become increasingly precarious with a slump in their league form in the second-half of last season just as new owners arrived in the shape of an American consortium headed by Josh Harris and David Blitzer.

Pardew, whose total of 22 Premier League defeats this year is the fourth worst in the history of the EPL, didn’t do his job prospects much good also when he remarked earlier in December the Americans ‘perhaps do not know a lot about football’.

His departure before a hectic schedule over Christmas and New Year took some by surprise including former Palace chairman Simon Jordan.

“Pardew being sacked has surprised I thought if they did not get 4 points over Xmas he would be gone!” he tweeted.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Police bolster security for holiday season

Wow, a 3 week anti-crime blitz. Great! Are we really going to see police officers 'on the road'? Fantastic. Unfortunately, after 15 Januar...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

If the sand for the Patong sand-beach-loungers comes from Koh Samui the questions can be asked: -- Why sand from Samui? Did Samui wanted to get rid o...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Unbelieveble! 3 persons died, the others in hospitals, and the RTP quickly able to fine the Van Driver in less than 24 hours? End of story? That sm...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Fined 150000 baht is a disgrace to the victims and a disgrace to Thailand as a country, which has no care of human life. I am leaving Thailand soon as...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.