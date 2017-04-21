Mini-Marathon: The Rotary Club of Phuket South, an outreach organisation for local and world society, invites participants to take part in their ‘Mini-Marathon’ event on Sunday, May 28, from 6:30am to 11am.

Saturday 22 April 2017, 02:00PM

A total of over 2,000 participants are expected for both the runs.

The entry fee is B350 per person for the Mini-Marathon, and B300 per person for the Fun Run.

To keep runners on the right track, there will be eight signs posted at various landmarks. There will be two signs at Suan Luang, one at Saphan Hin, one at Bang Wad Dam, one at Surakul Stadium, one at Toh Sae Hill, one at the Prince of Songkla University Phuket campus and one at Phuket Rajabhat University.

The charitable organisation runs by the slogan "Service over Self" and is expected to attract over 900 participants for the Mini-Marathon.

To register, call 097-2675969. To buy tickets, PhuketTicketmaster.com.