Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Stockholm truck attack causes 'deaths, many injured'

STOCKHOLM: A hijacked truck ploughed into a crowd of people outside a busy department store in central Stockholm Friday (April 7), causing "deaths" in what the prime minister described as a “terror attack”.

violence,

AFP

Saturday 8 April 2017, 01:00AM

Emergency services work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store on Drottninggatan in Stockholm. Photo: AFP
Emergency services work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store on Drottninggatan in Stockholm. Photo: AFP

The attack, which also caused several injuries, was the latest in a string of similar assaults with vehicles in Europe that include the southern French city of Nice, Berlin and London.

“There are deaths, and many injured,” Nina Odermalm Schei, a spokeswoman for Swedish intelligence agency Sapo, told AFP, without giving a precise figure.

“Sweden has been attacked. Everything points to a terror attack,” said Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.

Police released a grainy picture of a suspect but said they did not currently have him in custody.

“We do not have contact with the driver,” national police chief Dan Eliasson told reporters.

Authorities also said they could not immediately provide a death toll or say how many were injured but local media said two or three people had lost their lives in the attack.

Pictures showed a large blue truck with a mangled undercarriage smashed into the Ahlens department store.

A spokeswoman for beer company Spendrups told AFP that the truck “had been stolen during a delivery to a restaurant”.

Like a bomb

Witnesses described scenes of terror and panic.

One witness identified only as Dimitris told the Aftonbladet daily the truck came “out of nowhere”.

“I couldn’t see if anyone was driving but it was out of control. I saw at least two people get run down. I ran as fast as I could away from there,” he said.

Another shopper, 66-year-old Leander Nordling, was at Ahlens when he suddenly heard a loud bang.

“It sounded like a bomb exploding and smoke starting pouring in through the main entrance,” he told daily Aftonbladet.

He and fellow shoppers took refuge in a supply closet inside the department store.

“After that the building was evacuated ... There were a lot of guards who took care of us outside and they urged us to leave the scene immediately,” Nordling said.

Video footage taken from above showed scores of people streaming down the street in terror.

‘Attack on us all’

Unit - 27

The attack occurred just before 1300 GMT (8pm, Phuket time) at the corner of the store and Drottninggatan, the city's biggest pedestrian street, above ground from Stockholm's central subway station.

Thick smoke billowed from the scene, while the area was blocked off by police and crowds gathering around the police cordon.

Police vans circulating in the city using loudspeakers urged people to go straight home and avoid large crowds.

The centre of the usually buzzing city was in lockdown, with the central train station evacuated and other stores quickly emptied of shoppers.

The Stockholm metro was also completely shut down, with the attack taking place at the city’s T-Centralen station, through which all the city’s lines pass.

The area around the attack was cordoned off, but other streets in the city were packed with pedestrians trying to find a way home on a Friday afternoon.

Helicopters could be heard hovering in the sky over central Stockholm, and a large number of police cars and ambulances were dispatched to the scene, witnesses said.

Another section of Drottninggatan was also the scene of Sweden's only other terror attack, in 2010, when a suicide bomber blew himself up, slightly injuring several others.

European politicians expressed solidarity, with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker saying that it was an "attack on us all."

A spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel said: "Our thoughts go out to the people in Stockholm, to the injured, their relatives, rescuers and police.

“We stand together against terror.”

French President Francois Hollande voiced his “horror and indignation” over the assault.

Trucks as weapons

The attack followed a string of similar massacres in Europe by people using vehicles as weapons.

The deadliest came last year in France on the Bastille Day national holiday of July 14, when a man rammed a truck into a crowd in the Mediterranean resort of Nice, killing 86 people.

He was shot dead by police, and the Islamic State group later claimed responsibility.

Last month, Khalid Masood, a 52-year-old convert to Islam known to British security services, drove a car at high speed into pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge before launching a frenzied knife attack on a policeman guarding the parliament building.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

No charges for Phuket accident killing Aussie tourist

I miss the part telling me or the aussie had a motorbike driving license ( thai or Australian), yes or no? If 'YES', than the police explanat...(Read More)

No charges for Phuket accident killing Aussie tourist

Hmm, no charges, bit of double standards here! Seems if it's a Thai involved in an accident it's ok, I thought any death had to go to court? ...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief confirms pickup passengers allowed, no seatbelts required in tuk-tuks

According to national media, only six passengers will be allowed in cargo bed of pickup trucks and also behind the driver’s seat in extended cab pic...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief confirms pickup passengers allowed, no seatbelts required in tuk-tuks

Well, all the Thai TV I watched this lunch-time (Thursday the 6th) was still telling people they categorically can NOT ride in the back of pick-up tru...(Read More)

Buckle up or get fined, warn Phuket Traffic Police

Curiously the accident that claimed 25 lives in Chonburi included numerous pick up passengers in the truck bed which are not required to wear a seat b...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief confirms pickup passengers allowed, no seatbelts required in tuk-tuks

It's about time seatbelts were required in tuktuks. Safety of tourists should be paramount. ...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief confirms pickup passengers allowed, no seatbelts required in tuk-tuks

Absolutely crazy. So a full load of people in a pick-up is safer than me in my car with a full range of air bags but no seat belt on? Ridiculous. I re...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief confirms pickup passengers allowed, no seatbelts required in tuk-tuks

Ok, so, many safety regulations and measures are not enforced during the 7 days of death on the Songkran Roads, but ( may be) after Songkran week. Wow...(Read More)

Swiss tourist thanks honest Phuket taxi driver

Great to get the bag back, but is it so unusual for someone to hand a bag back in instead of stealing it that a ceremony is needed. That is the correc...(Read More)

Buckle up or get fined, warn Phuket Traffic Police

@Hounddog456 the sign should read tourists and their opinions not welcome in Phuket. Tourist money very welcome....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.