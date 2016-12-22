FORMULA ONE: They say change is as good as a holiday, and while Formula One is experiencing both over the 2016–17 off-season, Mercedes could be forgiven for wanting neither.

Thursday 22 December 2016

Mercedes’ silver arrows have been the dominant force in Formula One for the past three seasons. Photo: Nelson Almeida/AFP

The famous German marque has dominated the so-called V6 turbo hybrid era, spanning 2014 to now. The bedrock of its success has been its high-tech power unit, which leads the field even now, three years into development, around which an efficient chassis and bodywork package has been built.

The formidable combination empowered rivals Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg to duke it out for the title amongst themselves in all three years, dropping just eight wins from a total of 59 grand prixs for an 84 per cent success rate.

Traditionally dominant teams become victims of the law of decreasing returns – development gains for teams that got it wrong are bigger, while a team on top has fewer avenues remaining to exploit – but in 2016 Mercedes’s rivals won one race fewer than in each of the previous years. The usual rules don’t apply to the silver arrows.

It has been a credit to perhaps the sport’s slickest-ever operation – even if thick wads of Mercedes-Benz cash has made money almost no object – that its stranglehold on the sport hasn’t been allowed to slacken after three gruelling seasons.

Spearheaded by Toto Wolff, the team’s executive director, the 600-plus employees have raised the bar in a sport the brand bought into only seven seasons ago, and though flashpoints between the Hamilton and Rosberg threatened to upset the delicate balance, Mercedes has navigated its way through this regulatory era, including F1’s longest-ever season in 2016, to perfection.

But dominance will only ever satisfy one party, and as early as 2014, the first year of the new regulations, Mercedes’s rivals agitated for sweeping changes to shortcut their way back into the game.

The result is a wild aerodynamic overhaul for 2017 in a bid to curtail the runaway champions.

Fatter tyres, sweeping front and rear wings, bigger diffusers – for the first time in the sport’s history the rules are changing in an attempt to make the cars faster, not slower, and paddock consensus puts Red Bull Racing and its aerodynamic mastermind Adrian Newey in the box seat to take the reins.

But the story gets worse for Mercedes. As well as no longer operating in an environment that puts emphasis on its all-conquering engine, its new world champion, Nico Rosberg, has called time on his Formula One career, and technical boss Paddy Lowe is being lured away by the Williams team.

After three seasons of serene stability, the 2017 season threatens to upend the order.

“First of all you’re going to see a lot of excited drivers, I think, because we always like to go faster and those cars are going to be super-fast,” said world champion Nico Rosberg, who nonetheless bowed out of the sport from the top.

“Apart from that the ultimate goal was to try to shake up the grid a bit and to challenge our team – to make it difficult for Mercedes to continue the domination. Let’s see. It’ll be interesting to see what the hierarchy will be at the beginning of next season.”

The new regulations offer the entire grid the opportunity to seize an early lead on the competition, and as they inevitably struggle to come to grips with their new creations, the resulting unpredictable action will prove a boon for F1 fans.

But for Mercedes, after so successfully keeping all its balls in the air for three long years, 2017 presents only severe risk and little to in the way of reward.

For one of Formula One’s most successful ever teams, change in 2017 is making for a very stressful holiday.