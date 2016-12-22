Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Still the dominant force?

FORMULA ONE: They say change is as good as a holiday, and while Formula One is experiencing both over the 2016–17 off-season, Mercedes could be forgiven for wanting neither.

Michael Lamonato

Thursday 22 December 2016, 11:06AM

Mercedes’ silver arrows have been the dominant force in Formula One for the past three seasons. Photo: Nelson Almeida/AFP
Mercedes’ silver arrows have been the dominant force in Formula One for the past three seasons. Photo: Nelson Almeida/AFP

The famous German marque has dominated the so-called V6 turbo hybrid era, spanning 2014 to now. The bedrock of its success has been its high-tech power unit, which leads the field even now, three years into development, around which an efficient chassis and bodywork package has been built.

The formidable combination empowered rivals Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg to duke it out for the title amongst themselves in all three years, dropping just eight wins from a total of 59 grand prixs for an 84 per cent success rate.

Traditionally dominant teams become victims of the law of decreasing returns – development gains for teams that got it wrong are bigger, while a team on top has fewer avenues remaining to exploit – but in 2016 Mercedes’s rivals won one race fewer than in each of the previous years. The usual rules don’t apply to the silver arrows.

It has been a credit to perhaps the sport’s slickest-ever operation – even if thick wads of Mercedes-Benz cash has made money almost no object – that its stranglehold on the sport hasn’t been allowed to slacken after three gruelling seasons.

Spearheaded by Toto Wolff, the team’s executive director, the 600-plus employees have raised the bar in a sport the brand bought into only seven seasons ago, and though flashpoints between the Hamilton and Rosberg threatened to upset the delicate balance, Mercedes has navigated its way through this regulatory era, including F1’s longest-ever season in 2016, to perfection.

But dominance will only ever satisfy one party, and as early as 2014, the first year of the new regulations, Mercedes’s rivals agitated for sweeping changes to shortcut their way back into the game.

The result is a wild aerodynamic overhaul for 2017 in a bid to curtail the runaway champions.

Fatter tyres, sweeping front and rear wings, bigger diffusers – for the first time in the sport’s history the rules are changing in an attempt to make the cars faster, not slower, and paddock consensus puts Red Bull Racing and its aerodynamic mastermind Adrian Newey in the box seat to take the reins.

But the story gets worse for Mercedes. As well as no longer operating in an environment that puts emphasis on its all-conquering engine, its new world champion, Nico Rosberg, has called time on his Formula One career, and technical boss Paddy Lowe is being lured away by the Williams team.

After three seasons of serene stability, the 2017 season threatens to upend the order.

“First of all you’re going to see a lot of excited drivers, I think, because we always like to go faster and those cars are going to be super-fast,” said world champion Nico Rosberg, who nonetheless bowed out of the sport from the top.

“Apart from that the ultimate goal was to try to shake up the grid a bit and to challenge our team – to make it difficult for Mercedes to continue the domination. Let’s see. It’ll be interesting to see what the hierarchy will be at the beginning of next season.”

The new regulations offer the entire grid the opportunity to seize an early lead on the competition, and as they inevitably struggle to come to grips with their new creations, the resulting unpredictable action will prove a boon for F1 fans.

But for Mercedes, after so successfully keeping all its balls in the air for three long years, 2017 presents only severe risk and little to in the way of reward.

For one of Formula One’s most successful ever teams, change in 2017 is making for a very stressful holiday.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.