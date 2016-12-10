SOUTH: Floodwaters have drained off in all but five of the southern provinces where more than 750,000 residents have been inundated since Dec 1.

Saturday 10 December 2016, 08:49AM

Floodwater was still more than one metre deep in tambon Na Tham Tai of Muang district, Trang, yesterday (Dec 9). Photo: Methee Muangkaew

Large areas of Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Surat Thani and Trang were still flooded yesterday (Dec 9).

Chatchai Phromlert, Director-General of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department, said seven districts of Nakhon Sri Thammarat were inundated – Chalerm Prakiat, Cha-uat, Chian Yai, Chulabhorn, Hua Sai, Pak Phanang and Ron Phibun.

In Phatthalung, Bang Kaew, Khao Chaison, Muang, Khuan Khanun, and Pak Phayun districts were still getting run-off from other areas draining into Songkhla Lake.

Four districts of Songkhla lining the lake shared the same fate – Krasae Sin, Ranot, Sathing Phra and Singha Nakhon.

In Surat Thani, Khian Sa, Phraseang and Phunphin districts were also receiving floodwater.

In Trang, flooding remained in Kantang, Muang and Sikao districts.

Mr Chatchai said that since Dec 1 there had been floods in 11 provinces that affected 750,281 people in 4,783 villages. Eleven of the provinces were in the South Region.

The other, Prachuap Khiri Khan, is to the north.

Floodwater has already receded from Chumphon, Krabi, Narathiwat, Pattani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ranong and Yala provinces.

Twenty-two people were known to have drowned in the floods in the first eight days this month.

The Meteorological Department reported that the rain was easing off in the South. Local authorities said floodwater that remained in low-lying areas was slowly flowing into the adjacent sea.

