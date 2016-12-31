Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Start your Phuket New Year right

PHUKET: It’s that time of year again, and people around the world, including in Phuket, start making those annual promises to improve their health, wealth and happiness – or at least to not do again what they did last night.

Sunday 1 January 2017, 08:00AM

'New Year’s Day... now is the accepted time to make your regular annual good resolutions. Next week you can begin paving hell with them as usual.' ~ Mark Twain. Photo: Emily Price
'New Year’s Day... now is the accepted time to make your regular annual good resolutions. Next week you can begin paving hell with them as usual.' ~ Mark Twain. Photo: Emily Price

New Year resolutions are as much of a tradition as the New Year’s Eve party, but many of them fall by the wayside within weeks, if not days, of people taking the pledge.

So many people have seen their resolutions fail so spectacularly that the great fails have inspired many fun resolutions, including vows to “Drive by the fitness centre at least once a week to pay my respects” to “Come up with better excuses for taking leave, so my boss will believe me.” Others have taken their revised promises a little further and resolve to “ Wear sexy underwear, just in case” and even to “Put an end to procrastination once and for all.”

So for you, here are some of the most common New Year resolutions, and how to make them work.

Join a gym

January gym memberships are probably the best short-lived memberships in the world. Gyms are buzzing with enthusiasts in January, but are back to normal come April. If you really want to exercise, make a long-term plan with a a trainer, take it easy at the beginning and most of all, make it fun. If you don’t enjoy, you won;t keep doing it.

Go on a diet

This one sets most people up for failure. Best advice is to forget about strict diets and fad diets because eventually you’re bound to stray. Instead of a “diet”, think about eating for optimal health and well being, focus on food that will give you what you need to go and enjoy what you like doing. That keeps people motivated, and leaves room for a little dessert.

Spend more quality time with family and friends

Many people make this resolution, but few manage to achieve it. Phuket may be a laid-back island, but many of us keep ourselves so busy with running errands, doing chores and earning a living that we have little time or energy left over for the good stuff. It’s a nice thought, but too vague. So st out your schedule leaving quality time for yourself and the relationships you cherish, and only let true emergencies ever get in the way. Otherwise, this resolution will also go the way of the dodo.

Get organised

The modern world of being always connected is often more haphazard than we would like to admit, with constant interruptions getting in the way of our day. But don’t forget the modern marvel of technology is there to make your life simpler. Figure out that calendar on your phone and use it. It’s that simple.

Stop being stressed

Stress is part of life, even on this tropical island, but Phuket is blessed with countless places to relax, meditate, enjoy some exercise or yoga, or just let loose with some friends. Phuket is full of tourists who come at this time of year to do exactly this, so why don’t you relax a little too.

Stop smoking, drinking

If it’s that easy you’ve done a hundred times, then one more time won;t jurt – and it gets easier every time. Whether it’s smoking, drinking or some other bad habit, it’s a good idea to quit and you certainly don’t need a new year’s resolution to do it. There’s plenty of help and support on the island too, and those who love you will stop nagging you about it. So get to it.

Get your finances in order

That’s about as vague as it gets, but your financial picture shouldn’t be vague. You can blame the economy or other big world issues for a lot of your problems, but that doesn’t mean you’re helpless. Sorting money problems out means putting pen to paper and crunching the numbers, little by little. Don’t try to “Get rich or cry trying”, seek some expert advice and make the little money count. Remember, if you look after the pennies, the pounds take care of themselves.

And if none of these work for you this year, don’t worry – you’ll have next year to have another go at making your life that little bit better.

Have a great New Year!

 

 
