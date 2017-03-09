St. Patrick's Day Party

Recent Comments

Phuket court fines Russian tourist B1k for feeding fish, woman faces immigration next Shocked by the worldwide commotion-Kurt,do you really believe the nonsense you telling here.Do you really think someone cares about this case outside ...(Read More)

Is the Phuket Airport bus still running to Patong? I took the Airport Express two days ago. The driver took my 200 baht but dropped me off in Patong. He didn't want to go on to Karon or Kata. I'...(Read More)

Phuket officials consider solar panels in cost-cutting measures In Colorado USA, I have an "Off Grid" solar system. When illuminated by the sun it is capable of bypassing the batteries and supplying ove...(Read More)

Phuket tourists can bring sun loungers, umbrellas to beaches, say officials @ Farangswed:. Yup, as I predicted, coming Songkran everything at Phuket beaches will be back to as it was 3 years ago with Songkran 2014. The money...(Read More)