Rotary Club of Phuket South Mini Marathon 2017 The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Srivara insists Mae Hong Son governor tied to sex trade scandal

MAE HONG SON: The Mae Hong Son Governor Suebsak Iamwicharn was involved in the sex trade scandal in his province, Deputy National Police Chief Srivara Ransibrahmanakul insisted yesterday (Apr 27).

crime, corruption, police, sex,

Bangkok Post

Friday 28 April 2017, 08:58AM

Suebsak Iamwicharn, Governor of Mae Hong Son province, has denied accusations by Deputy National Police Chief Srivara Ransibrahmanakul of direct involvement in the sex trafficking of teenagers in the northern province. Photo: via Facebook
Suebsak Iamwicharn, Governor of Mae Hong Son province, has denied accusations by Deputy National Police Chief Srivara Ransibrahmanakul of direct involvement in the sex trafficking of teenagers in the northern province. Photo: via Facebook

There was sufficient evidence to prove the allegation, he said, adding he was unable to provide details yet as it could affect the investigation.

Gen Srivara said police have not summoned Mr Suebsak since the provincial governor has already been questioned by a disciplinary panel set up by the Interior Ministry.

The governor was previously implicated by the mother of a girl forced into prostitution, who said that Mr Suebsak was a client of the human trafficking gang.

The Deputy National Police Chief said he already assigned Lt Gen Poonsup Prasertsak, Chief of Provincial Police Region 5 in charge of the North, to speed up the investigation.

As for the three policemen involved in the case, Gen Srivara said there was not enough evidence to issue arrest warrants for them as a disciplinary panel found they could be only considered as clients.

The three are a deputy superintendent, a deputy inspector and a non-commissioned officer.

Besides, the probe has not found any high-ranking policemen involved in the sex trafficking yet, he said.

Gen Srivara, however, vowed legal action will be brought against any officials linked to the illegal trade.

He also assured the public there were no scapegoats in the case.

The probe will also be widened to investigate the mother’s claim in which she said her daughter was forced to use drugs and gang-raped during the period when she was forced to provide sex, he added.

The mother also handed over a record yesterday of a phone conversation between her and an Internal Security Operations Command officer, who mistook her for being a sex service procurer, to the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division.

C and C Marine

According to Keodpol Kaewkeod, the mother’s lawyer, the officer said a high-ranking official would help the procurer escape arrest.

Meanwhile, Mr Suebsak was questioned for four hours yesterday by a five-member panel, led by interior deputy permanent secretary Prayoon Ratanasenee, in Mae Hong Son. Six witnesses, who are local officials, were also summoned to give statements.

After the probe, Mr Suebsak insisted on his innocence but declined to give interviews to the media, saying he was instructed not to disclose the probe details as the investigation was under way.

Mr Suebsak said he would respect the inquiry results when they come out.

Interior permanent secretary Kritsada Boonrat said the investigation has not been completed yet as the panel needs to summon other witnesses to testify.

The probe results are expected within 30 days, he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha insisted legal action must be brought against all state officials in connection with the alleged sex trade.

“Since the first day I heard the news, I ordered relevant authorities to strictly enforce the law against officials at all levels who are found linked to the case. No exceptions,” he said.

Also yesterday, the Criminal Court approved a police request for the first period of detention for three suspects: two female sex procurers and a Mae Hong police officer who were arrested earlier.

They are being held in police custody until May 8 as investigators need to gather more evidence and run background checks on them and other people involved.

Reda original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Army chief confirms BYO umbrellas, sun loungers welcome at Surin Beach

A very sensible decision. But why not every beach? Why do we have to go to Surin beach to use our chairs and parasols. Re Andy's comment tourists ...(Read More)

Phuket Army chief confirms BYO umbrellas, sun loungers welcome at Surin Beach

I wonder if the authorities have any idea of how tourists (the lifeblood of phuket) interpret these statements? i personally cannot believe that se...(Read More)

Phuket Army chief confirms BYO umbrellas, sun loungers welcome at Surin Beach

Are foreign tourists going to bring umbrellas and sun lounges in their bags from Farangland? Answer: No Do tourists want umbrellas and beach chairs? ...(Read More)

Cabbie caught, charged with raping Brazilian tourist

I have to report to immigration every 90 days like some kind of sex offender, yet a man previously incarcerated on violent sexual assault charge is al...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 90-day reporting online is back

Rorii...like everything else it's obviously a bit complicated for you... it's a relatively easy and simple fix....(Read More)

Bangkok Hospital Phuket confirms emergency care policy under new law

Kurt...can't you read or understand the article?...(Read More)

Cabbie caught, charged with raping Brazilian tourist

I find the term "rape" to be inappropriate, even demeaning. A person was assaulted in a horrifically intrusive and personal manner, must we...(Read More)

Cabbie caught, charged with raping Brazilian tourist

Mhh, quite strange that thai authorities allow a cabbi who served prison time for 2 previous rape cases allow this person to work again as a taxi driv...(Read More)

Phuket couple injured as car hits power pole protruding onto road

Driving and sleeping same time are still 2 different things. Sometimes you have to make a choice between the 2 of them. hahaha. Power poles or no po...(Read More)

Umbrellas, beach chairs banned again at Phuket’s Surin Beach

Today the Prime Minister asks for quality tourists ( who are that?) The Prime Minister urged the private sector to help drive the tourism industry to...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.