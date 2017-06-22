BOXING: The Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez rematch will take place on September 9, organisers said this week.

Thursday 22 June 2017, 09:33AM

Roman Gonzalez, left, and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai during their title fight. Photo: Al Bello/AFP

The venue has not yet been confirmed but it will be either Las Vegas or Los Angeles.

The fight will be on HBO’s Boxing After Dark programme and televised live on the network.

Thailand’s Srisaket, known locally as Srisaket Nakornloung, dethroned Nicaragua’s Gonzalez with a majority decision to win the WBC super-flyweight title at New York’s Madison Square Garden in March.

Two judges scored it 114-112 in favour of the Thai, while the other saw it 113-113.

It was one of the biggest upsets in boxing history as Gonzalez was a 14-1 favourite to retain the title.

After the first loss of his career in 47 fights, the Nicaraguan, regarded as the best pound-per-pound fighter before the bout, said he thought he won and demanded an immediate rematch.

The WBC then ordered a rematch because the fight so close.

“Considering a public demand to witness once again a great match between these two great fighters, the WBC has granted the request by a unanimous vote to order the rematch between Sor Rungvisai and Gonzalez,” WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said in a statement.

Gonzalez will be looking to avenge his loss to Srisaket.

He said recently that he was ready for a second battle with the Thai to reclaim his crown as the king of the 115-pound division.

Srisaket said he had nothing but respect for the 29-year-old Gonzalez.

“But I am the champion and I intend to keep the belt. I am training hard for the upcoming rematch,” said the 30-year-old champion.

“Boxing fans around the world should tune in to witness more fireworks.”

The fight will once again be promoted by K2 Promotions.

Tom Loeffler, K2 Promotions managing director, said they were very excited about hosting the rematch.