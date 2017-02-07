Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Sports car linked to drug boss

BANGKOK: The Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) said a B20-million Lamborghini, owned by speed racer Akarakit Worarojcharoendet, was linked to arrested Lao drug kingpin Xaysana Keopimpha.

crime, corruption, drugs, police, transport,

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 7 February 2017, 08:50AM

Accused drug kingpin Xaysana Keopimpha is seen sitting in one of several Lamborghini cars he owned, one of which police say is directly linked to flamboyant Thai race-car driver and ‘person of interest’ Akarakit Worarojcharoendet. Photo: via Facebook
Accused drug kingpin Xaysana Keopimpha is seen sitting in one of several Lamborghini cars he owned, one of which police say is directly linked to flamboyant Thai race-car driver and ‘person of interest’ Akarakit Worarojcharoendet. Photo: via Facebook

Mr Akarakit, 30, alias Benz Racing, told NSB officials last week he borrowed B6 million in cash from Natthaphol “Boy” Nakkham, one of the suspects linked to Xaysana, as a down payment for the Lamborghini, according to officials.

“Police found the luxury sports car was connected to Xaysana,” said Maj Gen Pornchai Charoenwong, Deputy NSB Commissioner.

Investigators remain doubtful over several issues concerning the Lamborghini and the six-million-baht loan, he said.

Maj Gen Pornchai said the investigation into the case is to be wrapped up this week.

Police are also waiting for additional information from Mr Akarakit about the vehicle after he revealed very little during questioning, he said.

Two more people among celebrities and high society types allegedly linked to Xaysana will be called for questioning as they are believed to have knowledge of the Lamborghini, he said.

Whether they would be treated as witnesses or suspects depends on the investigators, Maj Gen Pornchai noted.

Investigators will also look into monthly transfers of B300,000 from Mr Natthaphol to a car modification shop owned by Mr Akarakit, along with the shop’s cash flow, he said.

Land Transport Department officials, Maj Gen Pornchai said, will also be contacted to check the Lamborghini’s “Ko Cho 51 Bangkok” licence plate, which was found to have been owned by a woman named Thanyarat Weeradecha.

The Deputy NSB Chief said that the Lamborghini was bought from a used car dealer, but refused to provide any more details.

Meanwhile, officials from the NSB, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo) met yesterday (Feb 6) to sound out the outcome of last Thursday’s (Feb 2) raids on 40 locations around the country believed to be linked to Xaysana’s drug network. The operation was codenamed “Chaiya Sayop Pairee 60/2”.

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2017

According to Maj Gen Pornchai, 11 people were arrested in the operation and a manhunt for another three suspects is under way.

The meeting also touched on the issue of the six-million-baht loan, a police source said.

According to the source, Mr Natthaphol told investigators that he had lent Mr Akarakit the money, but it was on the condition it was not to be used as a down payment for the Lamborghini.

Officials refused to give further information on how the money was meant to be spent, the source noted.

Mr Natthaphol and Mr Akarakit were found to have transferred money to each other over the past year, the source said, adding suspicions also arose about the amount of money transferred to Mr Akarakit’s bank accounts several times and a probe into the issue is under way.

The source said the Lamborghini was first registered in 2011.

Ownership was found to have been transferred two or three times in the past six years.

Mr Akarakit’s testimony that he bought the Lamborghini from a used car dealer in the Rama III area is likely to be true, based on the investigation, the source added.

Xaysana was arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Jan 19 as he arrived on a flight from Phuket.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shakedowns, extortion, corruption not on list of ‘urgent issues’ handed to army

Extortion corruption is a merry go round here. No one wants to get off and they sure dont want it to stop. More important to chase the beach chairs. S...(Read More)

Phuket shakedowns, extortion, corruption not on list of ‘urgent issues’ handed to army

Phuket shakedowns, extortion, corruption, not on Governor's list of 'urgent issues' handed to army. That says enough. Yes? It is about...(Read More)

Phuket shakedowns, extortion, corruption not on list of ‘urgent issues’ handed to army

Mr Somkiat Tankitvanich, Thailand Development Research Institution Chief said today in BangkokPost: .."Government must prove quickly it is commi...(Read More)

Phuket shakedowns, extortion, corruption not on list of ‘urgent issues’ handed to army

Sickening. Not a single recommendation made at that meeting? A shame. It was about urgent issues, yes? A meeting about long time problems Touristic...(Read More)

Phuket shakedowns, extortion, corruption not on list of ‘urgent issues’ handed to army

What every body ned in Immigration in Phuket are CCTV Camera ? Whay you don`t do that BIG Money ?...(Read More)

Aussie boyfriend to face charges over deadly Phuket jet-ski crash

When we see the Phuket Governor photographs, he always looks wondering, asking himself:... "Who am I that I may do this job, and I even don'...(Read More)

Six Phuket jet-ski operators found operating without insurance, fined

It needs deadly accidents ( foreign tourist) to get thai Phuket authorities to lift their buts from their office and do their job and check jet ski ve...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Corruption – Rotten to the core

@Corruption: 110 % agree whit you....(Read More)

Six Phuket jet-ski operators found operating without insurance, fined

The poor guy hasn't lost enough already that they will charge him? He is going to live with this for the rest of his life, such a tragedy. This ...(Read More)

Six Phuket jet-ski operators found operating without insurance, fined

Compare touristic Phuket now with touristic Phuket 10 years ago. It is a spiral down, and the bottom of it is not in sight yet....(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.