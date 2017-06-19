Our gates open with new rides: Family Raft Ride, The Whizzard, Aqua Spray Park and new restaurants designed to make certain our guests never want to leave. And when you get hungry, or need a few minutes to relax, our Island Bar sits in the center of the park, offering a 360 degree view of the rides and the most tantalizing pizza available on the Island. Booking and pay online at www.splashjungle.com to enjoy 15% discount from now to 31 July 2017.
Splash Jungle Water Park is Bigger, Better, and Wetter than Ever! Starting Now!
Start From: Monday 19 June 2017, 10:00AM
to Monday 31 July 2017, 06:00PM