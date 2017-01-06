Every Thursday night is a Latin rock party at Hard Rock Café Phuket, where you can come down and listen to some sultry Latin stylings from two of the island’s best Latin performers.

Saturday 7 January 2017, 12:00PM

Hard Rock’s resident Latin singers Gresiy Martin from Cuba and Veronica Rojas from Paraguay will take you on a musical journey through Latin America with some classic and contemporary songs that will have you up on the dancefloor in no time.

Hard Rock’s resident band Kayle Syncro will be there providing the rocking Latin rhythms to compliment the soulful voices of Greisy and Veronica.

It’s not just the music though, Latin night is a chance to enjoy some fantastic flavours from Mexico with classic dishes like nachos and fajitas and authentic snacks like shrimp tacos and chicken quesadillas.

Hard rock’s classic nachos feature tortilla chips piled high with three-bean mix, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo salsa, jalapeños, green onions and garnished with sour cream.

If you feel like some seafood, try the authentic shrimp tacos with grilled shrimp with sour cream, lettuce and served in flour tortillas.

The chicken quesadillas come with grilled chicken stuffed with pineapple, pico de gallo salsa, Hard Rock’s very own bbq sauce and a blend of cheeses.

For a hearty, filling option try a sizzling fajita with your choice of chicken, beef or combo, served with pico de gallo salsa, Monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, fresh guacamole, sour cream and warm tortillas.

Hard Rock Café Phuket is also offering a special retail promotion for this festive season. The Rockshop is the perfect place to find a gift for the family and friends, not just for Christmas, but for any time of the year.

Offer 1: Buy three adult T-shirts and get free Hard Rock Café Phuket classic shot glass. Offer 2: Buy four adult T-shirts get free classic hat. Offer 3: Buy five adult T-shirts get free classic T-shirt.

For more info visit: www.hardrock.com/cafes/phuket