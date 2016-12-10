BOWLS: The second of this year’s “majors” took place at the Kamala Lawn Bowls Club on Wednesday (Nov 30), as the “Northern Hemisphere” team took on the “Southern Hemisphere” in the Annual “Pryder Cup”, with the Northerns hoping to defend the cup they have held for the past two years.

Saturday 10 December 2016, 11:36AM

Northern captain Ulf Egerstad (left) hands over the Pryder Cup to the victorious Southern Captain Brendan Marshall.

This year, however, the strong favourites were the “Southerns”, the team of which boasted no less than three recent winners of prestigious individual events, including the newly crowned Kamala Open Champion, Brendan Marshall.

After the fours, honours were even at 1-1, but in the pairs the Southerns were three-and-a-half to half winners leaving the Northerners with a mountain to climb, and risks to take, in the upcoming eight singles, that’s if they were to claw back the deficit and avoid defeat.

They were mindful of the fact that if they somehow snatched a 7-7 draw, under Pryder Cup rules, they would retain the cup.

As always, the order of play and lane draw – done in secret – would test the opposing skippers. The Northerns were hoping to somehow scrape a draw or slight win in the first round of singles matches and pull the cat out of the bag in the final four singles matches.

However, that strategy backfired as the Southerns were comprehensive winners by 3-1 in the first group of singles giving them an insurmountable lead of 7.5 points to 2.5 points heading into the last four games, and the Northerns now hoping to just salvage some pride.

A 2-2 draw in the last pairings, with two matches being narrowly lost by the Northerns, meant the Southerns were comprehensive victors by an overall score of 9.5 to 4.5.

Standout players for the Southerns were Brendan Marshall, George Sasanow and John Griffiths who all went undefeated with perfect 3-0 records on the day.

Upcoming bowls events at the Kamala Lawn Bowls Club are the annual O60s versus U60s tournament in December, the prestigious “Phuket Open Singles” in January and the “Champions League” singles in February. All are welcome to enter.

For more information on Lawn Bowls in Kamala (all equipment provided), contact the club on 0952761587.