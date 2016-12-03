SOUTHERN THAILAND: A boy has drowned and a fisherman is missing as heavy rain continues to pound Surat Thani and Trang provinces, causing floods that have affected about 10,000 people.

Residents wade through floodwater in front of Wat Parkkoo School in Kanchanadit district of Surat Thani on Saturday. Photo: Supapong Chaolan / Bangkok Post

Natthaphol Manajak, 6, from Nakhon Si Thammarat, drowned in floodwaters on Nai Lai Road in tambon Tha Uthae of Kanchanadit district in Surat Thani, said Jamnong Sawasdiwong, chief of the provincial disaster mitigation office.

Suthep Abmanee, a 55-year-old fisherman, is missing after his fishing boat sank in the estuary of the Phum Riang canal in Chaiya district.

Mr Jamnong said the rain in Surat Thani had been relentless, with 315 millimetres falling in Kanchanadit and 355mm in Don Sak district in 24 hours. Flooding is also affecting five other districts: Chaiya, Khiri Ratthanikhom, Phunphin, Tha Chang and Wipawadi.

Water levels ranged between 50 and 150 centimetres, and about 5,300 local residents in 99 villages have been affected.

It was raining on Koh Samui but its ferries continued to operate to and from the popular tourist island, with precautions.

In Trang, floods hit 37 villages in tambons Khlong Pang, Khuan Mao, Nong Bua and Khao Phrai in Ratsada district and affected about 5,000 people. Floodwaters were 30-80cm deep.

In Nakhon Si Thammarat, flooding was reported in Cha-uat, Chulabhorn, Muang, Nop Phi Tam, Phra Phrom, Ron Phibun, Sichon, Tha Sala and Thung Song districts. High water blocked road access to the seaside Khao Plai Dam mountain, a famous touirist destination.

The Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted heavy rain, flash floods and runoff in the southern provinces of Chumphon, Krabi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Pattani, Phatthalung, Phuket, Songkhla, Satun, Surat Thani, Trang and Yala over the next few days. Severe weather warning was also issued for Phuket (read more here).

