South Korean tourist dies during Phuket honeymoon

PHUKET: A 33-year-old South Korean tourist died during a snorkelling trip to Koh Hae (Coral Island) yesterday (Dec 12) after ignoring tour guides instructions to wear a lifejacket.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 13 December 2016, 10:24AM

Police make their investigation into Mr Jeong's death at Chalong Pier. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Police make their investigation into Mr Jeong's death at Chalong Pier. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Maj Col Nareuwat Phutwiro, an investigator with the Phuket Tourist Police was informed at 10:30am yesterday that a South Korean tourist, named by police as Mr Jeong Yong Soo, 33, had died during a snorkelling trip to Coral Island.

Maj Col Nareuwat said, “After making investigations we learned that Mr Jeong arrived in Phuket on Dec 10 with his wife to celebrate their honeymoon, the couple were due to depart from Phuket on Dec 14.

“We were told that during the trip to Koh Hae Mr Jeong wanted to go snorkelling and was advised by the tour guide to wear a lifejacket which he refused to do. We believe that this played a part in his death,” he said.

Mr Jeong’s body was transferred to Dibuk Hospital after arriving at Chalong Pier.

Maj Col Nareuwat confirmed that the investigation into Mr Jeong’s death is continuing.

 

 
Jome | 15 December 2016 - 20:16:37

Why is Phuket news not shutting down the comment section until Kurt has moved to annother place???????????His comments are just disgusting!

Kurt | 15 December 2016 - 12:43:05

Michael K: Excellent clear written. And so it is.
Problem is, the tourist boat crews and tourists guides have no knowledge about all this, as written by you.
They are clueless due to lack of education.
Until now no thai is asking himself: How come snorkeling tourists die? ( even in very shallow water)

The thai easy way out explanation is: Heart failure. End of story.

Michael K | 15 December 2016 - 02:11:38

I believe that these accidents where snorkelers are drowning in many cases is related to fatigue.. They believe snorkeling is something for the kids. It's easy and everybody can do it :-) True - if you have been properly instructed.!. The ocean is NOT like the swimming pool. During snorkeling you will from time to time get water in the snorkel and if you don't know how to empty it properly you WILL find yourself in trouble. Especially if you are snorkeling in the ocean, because unlike freshwater - seawater will make your throat constricting and if you are not familiar with that sensation most people go into shock and panics - Panic leads to irrational behavior and  then we add poor swimming skills in open water.. Is it needed that I continue ??

Pauly44 | 14 December 2016 - 12:02:53

Many Asian tourists have no experience swimming with currents and swell which is why they should wear a buoyancy device, they can still snorkel over shallow water to see what's left of any coral below

Foot | 14 December 2016 - 10:50:31

I'm not a snorkeler,, but, something here seems fishy (pardon the pun).
Don't snorkelers like to go down under water to see things closer?  How can this be done if a life jacket is worn?

