PHUKET: A 33-year-old South Korean tourist died during a snorkelling trip to Koh Hae (Coral Island) yesterday (Dec 12) after ignoring tour guides instructions to wear a lifejacket.

Tuesday 13 December 2016, 10:24AM

Police make their investigation into Mr Jeong's death at Chalong Pier. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Maj Col Nareuwat Phutwiro, an investigator with the Phuket Tourist Police was informed at 10:30am yesterday that a South Korean tourist, named by police as Mr Jeong Yong Soo, 33, had died during a snorkelling trip to Coral Island.

Maj Col Nareuwat said, “After making investigations we learned that Mr Jeong arrived in Phuket on Dec 10 with his wife to celebrate their honeymoon, the couple were due to depart from Phuket on Dec 14.

“We were told that during the trip to Koh Hae Mr Jeong wanted to go snorkelling and was advised by the tour guide to wear a lifejacket which he refused to do. We believe that this played a part in his death,” he said.

Mr Jeong’s body was transferred to Dibuk Hospital after arriving at Chalong Pier.

Maj Col Nareuwat confirmed that the investigation into Mr Jeong’s death is continuing.