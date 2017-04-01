Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
South braces for heavy rain

PHUKET: Residents of the southern provinces have been warned to brace for possible heavy rain from today until Wednesday while thundershowers and gusty winds will prevail in the North, the Central Plains and the East.

Saturday 1 April 2017, 03:56PM

A large tent set up at a Songkran festival venue in tambon Sri Phanommas, Laplae district, in Uttaradit province collapses as thunderstorms pound the northern province on Saturday. Photo: Boonnam Kerdkaew / Bangkok Post
A large tent set up at a Songkran festival venue in tambon Sri Phanommas, Laplae district, in Uttaradit province collapses as thunderstorms pound the northern province on Saturday. Photo: Boonnam Kerdkaew / Bangkok Post

In its forecast on Saturday, the Meteorological Department said summer thunderstorms ware likely to weaken in the upper part of the country. However, thundershowers and high winds are possible in the North, Central and the East during this period. Heavy rains are expected in several southern provinces.

Heavy rain is predicted for Saturday and Sunday in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

Monday and Tuesday are also expected to feature heavy rain in parts of Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun. The department is also forecastinbg rain for Wednesday in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Ranong and Phangna.

High pressure from China on Saturday covered upper Thailand and the South China Sea while strong easterly winds prevailed over the Gulf of Thailand and the South. This would cause more rainfall with isolated heavy thunderstorms in the South. Waves are expected to be 2 metres high in the Gulf of Thailand. All ships should proceed with caution, said forecasters.

In Uttaradit, summer storms and high winds pounded several areas early Saturday morning. Storms uprooted some roadside trees in Laplae and Muang districts in the northern province. A large tent set up for an upcoming Songkran event in tambon Sri Phanommas in Laplae district also collapsed during the storm.

